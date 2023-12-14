OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers are making headlines again. Atmos Tokyo has once again teamed up with OJOS, an emerging Korean fashion brand. This partnership infuses fresh vitality into one of Asics' most cherished models, the Asics Gel-1130, showcasing a captivating blend of diverse styles and cultures.

About the construction of these sneakers, the official Atmos website states,

"Comprising layered mesh underlays and textile runnings, this pair features technical components that employ TRUSSTIC and GEL technologies for optimal comfort and support. Complemented by distinctive shoelace piping, OJOS completes the overall design with a minimal light grey dressing."

The highly anticipated release date for the OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers is December 14, 2023. These exclusive sneakers are set to be released online and in physical stores solely through Atmos and OJOS.

With a price tag of just $120 and being offered in men's sizes, they provide an accessible choice for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers (Image via Atmos)

The OJOS x atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers feature a reimagined lacing system to add a contemporary twist, introducing an extra eyestay in the midsole and replacing traditional laces with a modern lacelock. This innovative feature not only enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal but also provides added convenience and a snug fit.

The branding of OJOS and Atmos is subtly integrated into the design, adding a touch of exclusivity. Complemented by a contrasting greyish-blue rubber outsole, the design is completed with a pristine white midsole. This ensures that style and comfort go hand in hand.

OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers (Image via Atmos)

Predominantly enveloped in a robust ripstop finish, these sneakers boast an intricately designed upper with expertly combined leather and mesh materials. The design incorporates synthetic materials on the mudguard and eyestays. This is elegantly presented in a subtle grey tone that harmonizes beautifully with the cream and grey accents of the iconic Asics Tiger Stripe.

These features collectively make the OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers stand out in functionality and fashion.

The heritage behind this collaboration

The collaboration between OJOS, Atmos Tokyo, and Asics is a meeting of distinct histories and styles. OJOS, emerging as a force in Korean fashion, brings fresh and innovative designs to the table. Atmos Tokyo, with its rich history of dynamic collaborations in the sneaker world, continues to push the boundaries of style and culture in footwear.

OJOS x Atmos Tokyo and Asics Gel-1130 sneakers (Image via Atmos)

The brand Asics is known for its high-quality and comfortable sneakers. These provide the perfect canvas for this creative expression. Together, these brands create a sneaker that is a symbol of cross-cultural collaboration and fashion-forward thinking.

The OJOS x Atmos Tokyo x Asics Gel-1130 sneakers emerge as a significant release in the sneaker world, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation.

This collaboration reflects the unique identities of OJOS, Atmos Tokyo, and Asics. These sneakers are a celebration of diverse styles and cultures, a testament to the endless possibilities in the world of sneakers.