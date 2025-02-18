Olipop's Peaches & Cream Soda makes a comeback: All you need to know about the fan-favorite drink

Olipop, a brand of probiotic sodas, has confirmed the return of its iconic Peaches & Cream Soda flavor. First released as a limited-edition collaboration with Barbie last year, this carbonated drink became a fan favorite in no time.

Ad

On February 5, 2025, the brand officially announced the return of its Peaches & Cream Soda flavor as a full-time product. A hit from last year, the brand has brought a new life to this sweet, creamy, and iconically peachy beverage flavor with a new look.

Made with real peach juice and aromatic vanilla, the new Peaches & Cream Soda is now finally a part of the brand’s permanent lineup. The new Peaches & Cream is available to purchase from the brand's official website and Whole Foods. It is a one-time 12 can purchase product, priced at $ 35.99.

Ad

Olipop's Peaches & Cream Soda

Olipop has reintroduced its delicious Peaches & Cream soda just in time for summer. Previously debuted as a part of the brand's collaboration with the iconic Barbie, this soda flavor was created as a homage to the timeless Peaches & Cream Barbie doll for its 65th anniversary. This limited-edition offering came in sparkly and pink packaging and debuted last year in May 2024.

Ad

On February 5, 2025, the brand announced the return of Peaches & Cream Soda on its website.

“Some flavors are too good to say goodbye to and Peaches & Cream is one of them.”

According to the brand’s official website, Peaches & Cream is a blend of real juicy peaches, aromatic vanilla, and peach gummy and bubbly flavors. Confirming Peaches & Cream as an official member of its lineup, the brand states:

Ad

“What started as a summer dream is now here to stay. You loved it, we loved it, and now Peaches & Cream is officially part of the OLIPOP lineup.”

Bearing the same white peach gummy flavor, the new Peaches & Cream Soda just has a fresh face. Packed with fizzy and refreshing nostalgia, Peaches & Cream is joining brand favorites like Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Cola, Classic Grape, Lemon Lime, and more.

Ad

Availability & pricing

Ad

According to the official website, Peaches & Cream is available in-store at Whole Foods and on Olipop’s website. This peachy drink comes in a pack of 12 and is priced at $ 35.99.

Nutrition

Peaches & Cream is said to be a nutritionally delicious treat. Boosting 6-9g of prebiotic fiber and 5g of sugar, the drink incorporates a unique blend of ingredients that create its bubbly, sweet, and peachy flavor. These ingredients include real peach fruit juice, natural vanilla, and the brand’s special OLISmart blend of prebiotics and fiber.

Ad

About Olipop

Olipop has been bringing new life to the ever-changing beverage aisle. Boasting new, fresh, and innovative flavors inspired by the soda classics, the brand was founded in 2018 by Ben Goodwin and David Lester. With a vision of a healthier and tastier future, the brand promotes healthy and delicious experiences with its carbonated drinks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback