'On My Block' Season 4: A bittersweet farewell to Netflix's popular teen-drama

A quirky teen drama that has had everyone hooked for four years, On My Block, is saying goodbye with its final season streaming on Netflix from today. A perfect yet challenging mix of drama and comedy, On My Block, revolves around four teens - Monse (Sierra Capri), César (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett Gray) - living in an unsafe neighbourhood, Freeridge, and navigating through life as teens.

Before the series bid's adieu, it's time to look at On My Block's final season and its future.

'On My Block': The final season

Still from Netflix's On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

In the final season, we see the original squad grown up, from freshman year to seniors to adults leaving for college, but they are now estranged. With César following his brother's footsteps and taking over the Santos, Monse away for boarding school and, Ruby and Jamal competing for class president, we see a lot of change in storylines and character development, even if it's negative.

The show has always felt like two more shows within, César's life in the Santos and the other three trying to protect him from the dangers of being a Santos. With a brilliant performance by Diego Tinoco as César, we see his struggles of being a gang leader even though his heart has always been in the right place. But, what makes this season even more worthy of watching are the character moments - them falling into old patterns, the entertainment and poignant scenes throughout the series.

'On My Block': What's next for the Netflix show?

Still from Netflix's On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

While the series might've come to an end, but Netflix isn't quite ready to leave behind the show and the universe it has managed to build over the years. Last month, the streaming service announced that On My Block would be getting a spinoff called Freeridge, the fictitious town in the show. But this new series will follow an entirely new group and explore their lives.

This was the statement by the creators of On My Block:

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

On My Block and its final season is now streaming on Netflix.

