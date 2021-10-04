'On My Block' Season 4 ending explained: What happens to the core four? (SPOILERS AHEAD)

The final season of Netflix's popular teen drama, On My Block, premiered today and, without a doubt, went all in and ended with a bang.

Season four of the show starts with the main group of friends - Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Cesar (Diego Tunoco) and Jamal (Brett Gray) - back in town for the first time since season three when Cuchillo died and the gang separated. The final season shows the crew back together for interrogation by the police regarding Cuchillo's death, where they end up telling an unbelievable story to get out of the situation.

But that's not it, many factors lead to a lot of changes in the final season that one would get to see. Here's the explanation for On My Block Season Four's ending:

'On My Block' Season 4: Ending explained

As the show bid farewell with its final season, the creators made sure to answer and conclude everyone's story without any questions left to answer.

What happens to Oscar?

Still from Netflix's On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

This season viewers will probably see the biggest character development, a completely changed Oscar. After leaving the Santos, he is seen living with his girlfriend and daughter but somehow shares a disastrous relationship with his brother, Cesar. He tries to convince Cesar to move to Portland with him, an offer he initially refuses but later accepts. On this occasion, Oscar wishes to share Cesar's decision with his new family but meets an unfortunate fate and dies in his brother's arms.

Does Ruby get crowned as the prom king?

Still from Netflix's On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

As the prom season dawns, Ruby is all set (yet nervous) for Prom night and wishes to be the Prom King. He proposes to Jasmine, which she declines, thinking she might be bad luck, but later accepts Ruby's confession. Jamal and Ruby become the finalists to be crowned the prom king, but Ruby wins it and later asks Jasmine to dance with him on this victory.

How did the story end for the core four?

Still from Netflix's On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

As the final season of On My Block comes to an end, viewers will see the core four parting ways after high school. With Monse taking a gap year to write, Jamal working for a tech billionaire, Cesar moving to Portland, Abuelita's passing and Ruby attending Stanford, it makes viewers realize how these kids have really grown up, and they may be parting ways, but they will always be friends.

On My Block will definitely be missed, but that's not the end yet. The streaming service announced a spin-off, Freeridge, based on the fictional show in the series. On My Block Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

