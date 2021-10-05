'On My Block' Season 4: Graduated and gone, the lessons learned from Netflix's favourite young-adult drama

As viewers bid farewell to On My Block with its final season streaming on Netflix, it's time to look back on the lessons learned and takeaways from the series. The coming-of-age drama follows the lives of four best friends living in an unsafe neighbourhood, getting through life and their everyday struggles of being high school students.

On My Block premiered in 2018 and is a must-watch for everyone as it is not a cliche high school drama as it focuses on the cast as teens and their antics outside of school instead of talking about parties and prom preps.

'On My Block': Takeaways from the series

The series has gained popularity not just because of its storyline and humour, but also for the realities it connects everyone with.

A world unknown

Still from Netflix's On My Block (Image via Netflix)

Besides the high school drama and the rollercoaster friendships are, On My Block constantly deals with the troubling neighbourhood people in the real world live in where gangs are fighting, and violence is sadly a normal thing. The series doesn't portray the usual stereotypes one might expect but challenges the viewers' thoughts and opinions about violence committed by gangs, making them realize why some people opt or are forced to opt for that lifestyle.

Diversity and representation

Still from Netflix's On My Block (Image via Netflix)

On My Block is that one series that has represented their communities positively and has an amazingly diverse cast. With the entire cast being people of colour, the show has gone beyond their races and ethnicities, giving them complex roles with deep personalities. From Monse being an Afro-Latina with a big dream, Cesar belonging to the neighbourhood gang, outspoken yet smart Ruby and nerdy Jamal.

Friends are family too

Still from Netflix's On My Block (Image via Netflix)

Also Read

The most important lesson on the show, On My Block, is that you can get through anything in life if you have good friends. Coming from completely different homes and backgrounds, these best friends still cultivate a family within their group. Through the thick and thins of life and their neighbourhood, the core four - Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal - are real ride-or-die friends.

It's time to binge-watch the all-new and final season of On My Block, streaming now on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar