"One of the best sitcoms to ever exist"- Praises of Malcolm In the Middle fills Twitter as Bryan Cranston confirms new script

Like Friends, The Office, and How I Met Your Mother, Malcolm in the Middle continues to be one of the shows with a never-ending fanbase and infinite recall value. Fans were therefore not surprised when Bryan Cranston revealed on Watch What Happens Live that he was working on a script for a reunion or special episode of the show. As the details revealed by Cranston are quite limited, the said script might be for another spinoff or a new season.

Malcolm in the Middle premiered on January 9, 2000, and had seven successful seasons and 151 hilarious episodes, concluding on May 14, 2006. The dark humor show has since then developed a cult fanbase that spans across the globe.

The show followed a dysfunctional family with a child prodigy, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), who was often caught in between the antics of the eccentric members. Breaking Bad's star Bryan Cranston played Malcolm's father.

A reply to DF's post about Cranston's comments regarding MITM revival (Image via Twitter)

When the announcement reached Twitter, many fans came forward to share their excitement about a possible spinoff or special of Malcolm in the Middle. Many expressed how they were still not over the show and how they continue to rewatch the episodes years later.

Fans share their excitement about a possible Malcolm in the Middle revival

DF's post about Malcolm in the Middle (Image via Twitter)

While there are few details about any form of revival for the popular sitcom created by Linwood Boomer for Fox, Bryan Cranston's recent comments were enough to spark a discussion about this popular show.

While appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live, Bryan Cranston was asked by a fan about the possibility of a Malcolm in the Middle revival, to which the Breaking Bad star said:

"Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something...And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that."

This probed the sudden rise of excitement all over Twitter.

A reply to DF's post about Cranston's comments regarding MITM revival (Image via Twitter)

Despite all the speculations, we are still quite far away from knowing what exactly is happening with the popular sitcom.

Hopefully, Bryan Cranston or another cast member will drop some details.

