One Piece Chapter 1030: What is an Awakened Devil Fruit?

In One Piece Chapter 1030 we see Awakened Devil Fruits making their return, but what exactly does it mean to Awaken a Devil Fruit power?

The audience is first exposed to an Awakened Devil Fruit long before the concept is fully explained in the One Piece manga or show. In this article, we’ll take a look at everything we know about Awakened Devil Fruits so far and the examples we’ve seen up to this point in the series.

One Piece Chapter 1030: Awakened Devil Fruit explained

What does it mean to Awaken a Devil Fruit Power?

In the Dressrosa saga of One Piece, antagonist Donquixote Doflamingo is one of the few who have Awakened their Devil Fruit power. Doffy's Devil Fruit, the Paramecia type String String Fruit, turned him into a String-man whose string body can be used for attack, defense, mobility and even recovery.

Upon being pushed to the limit by Luffy, we saw an entirely new power of the Ito Ito no Mi used by Doffy.

During the fight, Doflamingo a hand on some rubble as he gets up, the rubble turning into strings that look exactly like Doffy’s from the String String fruit. Doffy emphasizes his strings will never run out before the entire area surrounding Doffy is turned into string.

Doffy explains that an Awakening is when a Devil Fruit becomes so powerful it begins to affect things in the environment other than the user's body. Doffy’s Awakening doesn’t even make his fruit seem like a Paramecia type anymore, but more like a Logia.

No One Piece Logia user has shown their Awakening yet, so we can't compare the two. We do, however, know what Zoan Awakenings look like and some benefits they bring.

Zoan Devil Fruit Awakenings: Back to Impel Down we go

Dressrosa, however, is not the first time we've heard about Awakened Devil Fruits. During the Impel Down arc of One Piece, Luffy teams up with several old (and one new) friends and enemies, such as Bon Clay, Mr. 3, Jinbe, Crocodile, and Buggy the Clown.

Minotaurus returns and Crocodile explains Zoan Awakenings, as seen in the One Piece manga. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Upon running into the Jailer Beast Minotaurus, Bon Clay exclaims that Minotaurus should still be down from the beating it received earlier. Crocodile responds by pointing out that the Beasts are Awakened Zoan-types, possessing incredible toughness and recovery ability as a result.

It’s worth noting that we’ve seen the human form of every other canon Zoan type besides the Jailer Beasts. Perhaps another benefit to the Awakening of a Zoan type Devil Fruit is having the endurance to stay transformed essentially always.

Further theorizing Zoan Awakening benefits

This theory is supported by the fact that, during the aforementioned scene, we see the other Jailer Beasts knocked out but still in their fully transformed Zoan forms. This is dichotomous with the canonical fact of One Piece that Devil Fruit powers should be nullified when the user is knocked unconscious.

This is certainly not the last time we’ve seen or heard of Awakenings in One Piece, nor the last Awakening we’ll see in the Wano arc of One Piece.

Chapter 1030 gave fans a reason to get excited, setting up Luffy’s contemporary colleagues to be the powerhouses they need to be. efore long, the hero of One Piece Monkey D. Luffy will surely be showing us what he and the Gomu Gomu no Mi can do with their Awakened abilities.

