Oppenheimer close to breaking surprise box office record 

Oppenheimer is a hugely popular film by Christopher Nolan currently making a splash at the box office. Based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Christopher Nolan teamed up with Cillian Murphy (in the role of the titular protagonist) to bring to us the man behind the infamous ‘Manhattan Project’. The popular film is very close to breaking a very unique box office record after already being one of the highest-grossing films in the world currently.

The biopic traces J. Robert Oppenheimer and his journey as the ‘Father of the atomic bomb’ which led to world-altering events during WWII. With dark superhero epics like The Dark Knight and mind-bending, suspense-filled blockbusters like Inception, Nolan's decision to direct a movie about the scientist may seem out of the ordinary.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world's first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history."

What Box Office record is Oppenheimer on the verge of breaking?

Christopher Nolan is known for creating some genre-defying films and his latest directorial venture certainly fits the bill. While most films reach the top box office spot while grossing an amount as heavy as the film is doing currently, this film is taking a different trajectory.

However, the film is set to break an unlikely box office record. It is on track to become the highest-grossing film that never reached the #1 spot at the box office. This unique chance to break a record comes nearly one month after the original premiere of the film.

The Christopher Nolan film has unexpectedly become a box office phenomenon, making an ever-increasing sum of money worldwide and filling up IMAX theaters in various cities.

The film has now entered the top ten list of all-time highest-grossing R-rated films with a current global total of nearly $577 million and growing. Due to high demand from moviegoers, IMAX has already confirmed plans to screen the movie in IMAX screens through the end of August.

More about Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer has been produced under the banner of Universal Pictures. One of the most fascinating aspects of the film is its cinematography. The filming of Oppenheimer resulted in the creation of the first-ever black and white IMAX film stock. The film was shot entirely on large format film stock, using a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm cameras, which are among the highest-resolution cameras in the world.

The film was released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Viewers get to experience prominent actors such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett in significant roles alongside Cillian Murphy.