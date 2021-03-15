Oscar Nominations 2021: Twitter enraged after Academy snubs Da 5 Bloods and Delroy Lindo 

The Oscar nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have been revealed, and fans are upset that Delroy Lindo is nowhere to be found.

The Oscars have been getting negative press for a while. Many people believe that the outdated awards ceremony is subject to corruption and favoring certain groups with Hollywood. This is something the Academy has been trying to disprove for a while.

Snubbing Delroy Lindo for his performance in Da 5 Bloods has only fueled this perception further. People took over Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Academy's choices.

Twitter users react as Da 5 Bloods and Delroy Lindo get snubbed at the Oscars

In a live stream on March 15, 2021, the Oscar nominations were announced on the official Oscars YouTube channel. The final list of nominations saw Da 5 Bloods get snubbed for the categories that fans expected:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Only being nominated for "Original Score," Da 5 Bloods earned much fewer nominations than fans were expecting. Delroy Lindo's performance as Paul was hailed as one of the best in 2020 and was widely considered a surefire nomination for the Oscars.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Academy's choices:

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

No surprises with the #OscarNoms. Still cannot believe Da 5 Bloods were snubbed. I thought after the SAG noms there would be some consideration. Once again, the pointless Golden Globes set the tone for award season. — Pat McCurry - The revolution starts NOW!!! (@PaddyDoubleMs) March 15, 2021

where's the love for da 5 bloods😭😭 — baroness basic (@joshuaharyono_) March 15, 2021

Also no Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods is horrendous — Ross Bembenek (@RBembenek) March 15, 2021

Justice for Da 5 Bloods, Delroy Lindo and Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/MShuIlCdGp — Gina Corry (@corrygina) March 15, 2021

Imagine not picking Delroy Lindo in DA 5 BLOODS as one of the five best performances of the year. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) March 15, 2021

So, the Oscar voters just didn’t see Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods? — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) March 15, 2021

No DA 5 BLOODS, Spike Lee and and Delroy Lindo. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Ey5Niq1uGw — Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) March 15, 2021

Some really encouraging nominations for this year’s Oscars, though I’ll admit I’m gutted for Delroy Lindo.



Still shaken by his performance in Da 5 Bloods. pic.twitter.com/ihxoHIxag9 — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) March 15, 2021

Dude what happened to Da 5 Bloods? Like NOTHING at all? pic.twitter.com/xVFkr7xAs3 — Duane Maximoff 💥 (@Cinemaniac94) March 15, 2021

i'm still mad delroy lindo hasn't been getting nominations did the academy even watch da 5 bloods — holli (@fllenangeIs) March 15, 2021

Omooh! Them snub Delroy Lindo from Da 5 Bloods ni Sha?.



How??🤷🏾‍♂️#Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ynd5VlUsag — Waliu Fagbemi (@waliuabayomi) March 15, 2021

Snubbing Delroy Lindo just goes to bolster the growing public and celebrity opinion that glorified and outdated awards ceremonies such as the Grammys and the Oscars need to be done away with.

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, and others have actively campaigned for the boycott of awards ceremonies like the Grammys due to a lack of fairness and transparency. The Oscars might be next.

