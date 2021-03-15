Oscar Nominations 2021: Twitter enraged after Academy snubs Da 5 Bloods and Delroy Lindo 

The Oscar nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have been revealed, and fans are upset that Delroy Lindo is nowhere to be found.
The Oscars have been getting negative press for a while. Many people believe that the outdated awards ceremony is subject to corruption and favoring certain groups with Hollywood. This is something the Academy has been trying to disprove for a while.
Snubbing Delroy Lindo for his performance in Da 5 Bloods has only fueled this perception further. People took over Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Academy's choices.
Twitter users react as Da 5 Bloods and Delroy Lindo get snubbed at the Oscars
In a live stream on March 15, 2021, the Oscar nominations were announced on the official Oscars YouTube channel. The final list of nominations saw Da 5 Bloods get snubbed for the categories that fans expected:
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Sound of Metal
Actor in a Leading Role
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Only being nominated for "Original Score," Da 5 Bloods earned much fewer nominations than fans were expecting. Delroy Lindo's performance as Paul was hailed as one of the best in 2020 and was widely considered a surefire nomination for the Oscars.
Fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the Academy's choices:
Snubbing Delroy Lindo just goes to bolster the growing public and celebrity opinion that glorified and outdated awards ceremonies such as the Grammys and the Oscars need to be done away with.
The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, and others have actively campaigned for the boycott of awards ceremonies like the Grammys due to a lack of fairness and transparency. The Oscars might be next.
