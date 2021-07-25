Who was Otis Perkins aka Black Tom Cruise? Tributes pour in after the powerlifter dies due to a tragic car accident

Powerlifter Otis Perkins, better known as Black Tom Cruise, died in a car accident that resulted in his vehicle flipping while he was inside. It is unofficial if his death is a result of the accident at this time. He was 39.

Perkins was famous for his deadlifts on Instagram. He gained over 110 thousand followers on Instagram, sharing reels of his training while promoting a healthy lifestyle for others.

Black Tom Cruise also had a YouTube channel and a business under the same name.

News of Black Tom Cruise's passing was shared by training partner Larry "Wheels" Williams on Instagram. In a heartfelt post depicting the two men standing together, Wheels shared the news of Perkins's passing on July 24th.

"I love him and hold him closer to almost anyone I know. It hurts to accept he's gone. No matter what life threw at him he kept a smile and his head held high. Otis Perkins you will be missed."

Wheels did not state when Perkins officially passed away.

How did Black Tom Cruise die?

While there have been no official reports of death, his convertible was involved in an accident which resulted in him suffering injuries to his back and right eye that required surgery.

People close to him believed he would survive, but that his powerlifting career would be in question. A GoFundMe page was created to help Perkins, but following the surgery, he sustained a high fever and lung complications from pneumonia.

Fiancee Lynn Wilson stated that Perkin's lungs could not get enough oxygen and his heart gave out.

Many fans of the powerlifter began commenting on his latest post on July 8th on Instagram, sending their well wishes and condolences to Perkin's family and close friends.

One user commented:

"My God...heartbroken. Rest In Peace my brother."

Another user from Larry Wheel's post attributed to Black Tom Cruise commented:

"He was an extraorindarily uplifiting man, those around him often always found themselves getting better alongside him. Rest peacefully, sir."

Lost a good one, rest in peace Black Tom Cruise. Mans energy seemed to be unmatched, looked like he elevated everyone around him no matter the situation. Condolences go out to his family and friends. — Michael “Flamesword” Chaves (@Flamesword) July 24, 2021

RIP Black Tom Cruise a true legend in the game forever — Jungle Jim (@jamesdizarnell) July 24, 2021

RIP Black Tom Cruise. You were one of my gym motivators. You’ll truly be missed by all your fans. pic.twitter.com/RmfkYT0guO — OB 🏁 (@IAMAKAOB) July 24, 2021

Rest in peace Black Tom Cruise 💔 hope you're hitting all them PRs up there 😇 — Bushido Brown (@DaOjmanII) July 24, 2021

Just saw that Black Tom Cruise passed. Man I’m floored — king elle ♠️ (@DatMichCray) July 24, 2021

RIP Black Tom Cruise, the ultimate hype man — Myles Carey (@MylesDrakeCarey) July 24, 2021

Man RIP Black Tom Cruise. Back When I Started Lifting I Used To watch Larry Wheels N He was in All them Videos. Bro was so Inspirational. Fly High Brodie. 🙏 — ape (@BallsackOW) July 24, 2021

RIP Black Tom Cruise. Lost a good one — Waka Fosco Flame🔜EZOO (@mfosco1) July 24, 2021

Black Tom Cruise died….. im actually sick. Probably the only fitness influencer that I truly identified with. Big guy not ripped just trying to improve and likes to lift heavy. This one hurt forreal. — Remy Lebeau (@QKillem) July 24, 2021

At the time of the article, no details have been released regarding a memorial service for Perkins. Lynn Wilson stated that she will be sharing details regarding that information soon. Perkins' family has requested privacy.

