'Our Beloved Summer' episode 1: Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik off to a brilliant start

Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik's drama Our Beloved Summer introduced audiences to the life of Choi Ung and Kook Yeon Su. The former is the bottom ranker and the latter, the top ranker. For whatever reason, the two decided to take part in the shooting of a documentary that captured the lives of the two students from different spectrums on the academic performance scale.

Yeon Su hated Ung because she saw him as nothing but pathetic. She believed that he did not have a care in the world and was just a lazy boy with no ambitions. She was rude to him too. Her brusque manner put Ung off from the beginning of Our Beloved Summer as well. He tried his best to be friendly and approachable around her, but that did not go as planned.

Instead, the documentary in Our Beloved Summer captured their animosity towards each other. The documentary became a hit, and the public loved their chemistry. However, things did not go as expected for Ung and Yeon Su.

Ung and Yeon Su date after documentary shoot in Our Beloved Summer

This episode of Our Beloved Summer also revealed that something changed between Yeon Su and Ung during the documentary shoot. What exactly triggered this change was not revealed, but the audiences were clued to the fact that Yeon Su and Ung had started to date after the documentary shoot was completed.

The two dated for five years, according to Ung's friend Ji Ung, before they broke up in Our Beloved Summer. It was not an amicable decision either, he claimed, and explained that the two hurt each other. One of the scenes saw the two get into a fight and Yeon Su told Ung that they should get it over with. She said that she was done with their relationship, and from Ung's reaction, it was clear that the two had had similar conversations in the past.

What became apparent in Our Beloved Summer was that the two were not in a stable relationship. They seemed to misunderstand each other a lot, and Yeon Su did not seem like the person who would put up with consecutive struggles in a relationship. Yet, five years after their break up, she decided to meet him again. To see why interested audiences would have to wait and watch in Our Beloved Summer.

