Outback Steakhouse Winter 2022 menu explored

For the winter of 2022, Outback Steakhouse will debut new, limited-edition items like the Smoked Porterhouse Steak.

A chargrilled porterhouse steak, which is a cross between a New York strip steak and a tenderloin steak, is the centrepiece of the new Smoked Porterhouse dish, which is served to diners under a smoke-filled dom, and comes with one side, steakhouse potatoes of your choice, and asparagus.

Outback Steakhouse @Outback

#OutbackCatering. The holiday party you didn't want to go to... until you found out it was being catered by Outback. The holiday party you didn't want to go to... until you found out it was being catered by Outback. #OutbackCatering. https://t.co/JsPB6M0GHa

A look at the Winter 2022 Menu at Outback Steakhouse

Along with returning fan favourites like Kingsland Pasta and Cinnamon Oblivion, Outback Steakhouse is welcoming the cooler weather with some delectable new offerings like the new Sirloin & Tasmanian Shrimp and the new Smoked Porterhouse. Here's a quick look at the offerings on the winter menu:

New Sirloin & Tasmanian Shrimp

Outback's new Sirloin & Tasmanian Shrimp, which starts at a suggested price of $16.99 (may vary), includes the brand's hand-breaded Bloomin' Fried Shrimp, coated in Nashville-style dry rub and drizzled with spicy Bloom sauce, as well as a classic centre-cut 6-oz (8-oz) sirloin. The new meal is also offered with your choice of two sides.

Kingsland Pasta

Served with grilled steak and shrimp, the Kingsland Pasta comprises fettuccine noodles mixed in Alfredo sauce. Kingsland Pasta is available in traditional and spicy flavours this time, with prices beginning at $21.99 (may vary).

Smoked Porterhouse

The NY Strip and fillet tenderloin in the New Smoked Porterhouse are tender, delicious cuts that have been smoked with hickory under a dome and served on a wood plate. Pricing can be requested at the time of order.

Cinnamon Oblivion

Outback Steakhouse @Outback This guest-favorite dessert is back like a boomerang. 🪃 Finish the name - Cinnamon ___________ This guest-favorite dessert is back like a boomerang. 🪃 Finish the name - Cinnamon ___________ https://t.co/ygOKKcGgGC

Cinnamon Oblivion is a throwback to classic Outback treat prepared with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon pecans, warm cinnamon apples, cinnamon croutons, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and strawberry slices. It costs $8.99.

With a free bloomin' onion offer, Outback marks the arrival of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

In honor of the December 23, 2022, release of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Outback and Netflix are collaborating to provide a free Bloomin' Onion deal through December 25, 2022.

To take advantage of the deal, customers will have to "murder" an onion, meaning devour it, and then "destroy the evidence" by destroying the receipt.

When the deed is over, Outback will give customers who finish a Bloomin' Onion, another free Bloomin' Onion during their subsequent visit. The free Bloomin' Onion can be availed at Outback Steakhouse by uploading a creative photo of the destroyed receipt to BloominGlassOnion.com.

