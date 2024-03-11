Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack: Everything we know so far

Outlandish from Brooklyn and Pingora from Utah worked together to make the Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack. This hiking bag is more than just gear; it's an ode to the spirit and history of the Lenape Nation. They were the first people to live in and take care of Lenapehoking, and their history is woven into this product.

This partnership brings together Outlandish's skills for making stylish and useful outdoor gear and Pingora's knowledge of making high-performance gear. A camping pack was made that not only meets the practical needs of modern travelers but also has a deep cultural meaning. Its form and features show a deep love for the land and the people who lived on it in the past.

Scheduled for release in the coming days, the Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack promises to blend functionality, style, and heritage. Although pricing details are yet to be announced, anticipation is building. Enthusiasts can expect to purchase it online through Outlandish.

Know more about the Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack

The Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack is well-made, with an ergonomic belt, Nylon 210D ripstop cloth, and straps that can be adjusted. The design makes it strong enough to handle rough roads while still keeping the user comfortable. The detailed petroglyph designs add a layer of cultural significance, making each journey with the pack a tribute to the Lenape heritage.

Outlandish, a Brooklyn-based label, is known for its stylish, durable hiking gear. Their products are designed with the urban explorer in mind, blending city aesthetics with wilderness functionality. Pingora, from Utah, brings rugged, tested gear designed for the serious adventurer. Their combined expertise has birthed a product that's as meaningful as it is useful.

Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack (Image via Instagram/@outlandish.nycandpingoragear)

While the initial release focuses on celebrating Lenape heritage, future iterations of the Lucid 13 Pack may explore other themes and colorways. The collaboration between Outlandish and Pingora is poised to continue offering products that are not just practical but also rich in story and significance.

The pattern on the bag comes from petroglyphs that the Lenape made. Some of these drawings are from 3,000 to 5,000 years ago. These drawings were found on the ridge of the Delaware River. They show local animals and stars. This homage to Lenape artistry makes the Lucid 13 Pack a moving piece of history.

Que Powell of the Ramapo Lenape Nation, a key collaborator, emphasizes the continuity and resilience of their tribe. He reminds us that the Lenape people, known for their mountainous roots and rich cultural identity, are still here, still vibrant. This collaboration aims to bring New Yorkers closer to the land's original stories and caretakers.

Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack (Image via Instagram/@outlandish.nycandpingoragear)

The Outlandish x Pingora Hudson Valley Lucid 13 Pack is set to be more than a hiking accessory. As a nod to the Lenape Nation's long history and a symbol of the power of polite cooperation, it's a link to the past.

With the Lucid 13 Pack, adventurers in New York and beyond bring a piece of history, a story of survival, and a memory of the people who first took care of the land. Keep an eye on Outlandish's website for the official release, and prepare to embark on journeys filled with respect, awareness, and connection to the natural world and its ancient custodians.