"It's a shame": Owner of car rental company exposes Austin McBroom of the ACE Family for allegedly failing to pay her $7,500

Austin McBroom and the ACE Family are not ahead of their alleged legal battles. On July 7, Instagram user pamsophia_ posted a long text on her story explaining a recent situation with Austin McBroom.

In the text, she states that McBroom, patriarch of The ACE Family, allegedly rented two exotic cars from her company but "has yet to pay us". In the next slide of the Instagram story, she depicts an invoice that shows Austin McBroom's name and the two cars he rented.

All other information has been blacked out, including McBroom's phone number and his payment method.

The owner of the rental car company stated that Austin McBroom allegedly failed to pay $7,500 for the two rentals for a total of five days.

This follows the ACE Family's other alleged lawsuits between McBroom's company Ace Hat Corporation, social media company Subify, and construction company Ahern Rentals.

Catherine McBroom is also allegedly facing legal trouble with business partners over her skincare brand, 1212 Gateway.

CALL OUT: Ace Family and Austin McBroom called out by owner of car rental company in Miami, who alleges that Austin allegedly failed to pay her $7,500 for the rental of 2 exotic cars for 5 days. pic.twitter.com/jNnTen7wsD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 7, 2021

Also read: "Ain't nobody getting evicted": Austin McBroom slams ACE Family house eviction rumors as more lawsuit details emerge

Evidence against Austin McBroom and ACE Family

The owner of Luxe Rentals came forward with more evidence regarding Austin McBroom's behavior during the time of the rental.

Originally, many comments showed concerned about the company's reaction its first celebrity customer. User pamsophia_ stated:

"Until you're in the situation for the first time it is hard to know what to do and how to handle these types of clients.. But from now on.. celebrity, president, whoever is paying first."

Her text posts were then reposted by various accounts, each tagging Austin McBroom for his response after he began ignoring the company's phone calls and text messages.

Owner of the business said in another Instagram story “It’s a shame it has come to this.” pic.twitter.com/zjlkvsj0nz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 7, 2021

Also read: "His fanbase is f***g horrible": Corinna Kopf reveals she regrets her association with Adin Ross

The evidence continued with the owner sharing alleged text messages with Austin McBroom. In an alleged text, McBroom stated:

"I ain't running no where lol"

The owner then shared a few alleged screenshots and statements made by McBroom and his security, with some mentioning that the owners were "little b--ches" for being scared of losing ten thousand dollars.

More alleged screenshots and statements made by Austin McBroom and his team. His security allegedly called the car rental owners “little b*tches” for being scared of losing $10,000 pic.twitter.com/2WZhTc3XIo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 7, 2021

Since the rental owner has come forward on July 7, Austin McBroom also shared his dispute of rumors involving an alleged eviction. This along with the three lawsuits involving the parents of the ACE Family were recently shared on Twitter. Many netizens have commented on the unfortunate situation for the children.

Neither Catherine nor Austin McBroom have come forward to dispute these allegations.

In a recent update, the owner of the rental company retracted her statement, mentioning that she was "unaware that he gave [them] promo in exchange for cars".

The owner then called it a misunderstanding and thanked many users for their concern for the situation.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Ace Family does not owe Miami car rental company money, according to post by owner, who said “I was unaware that he gave us promo in exchange for our cars. So he does not owe us anything. It was all a misunderstanding.” pic.twitter.com/lhx8Fj2BBb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Also read: "I don't like how they treat women": Jeff Wittek wants to fight Austin McBroom or Dan Bilzerian next

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav