Oxygen's Snapped: Where is Sherra Wright-Robinson now?

The latest episode of Oxygen's Snapped, which airs on October 30, 2022, covers the case of Sherra Wright-Robinson and her husband, famed NBA star Lorenzen Wright, whose death shook the sports world around.

The case dates back to 2010, when the former NBA star was shot to death in a wooded area in Memphis, Tennessee while visiting his ex-wife and their children. The case was quite high-profile, but it still took authorities a long time before they could figure out the real killer.

Wright's body was found shortly after his ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, approached the police regarding the disappearance of her then-husband. She was questioned after the body was found, but was initially cleared of any suspicion.

After further investigation, the authorities eventually traced the murder weapon to Billy Ray Turner and subsequently to Sherra Wright-Robinson, who allegedly murdered the NBA star due to greed and personal benefits.

She agreed to a plea deal after getting arrested and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sherra Wright-Robinson is currently incarcerated at the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she will stay until at least 2026.

More details about Sherra Wright-Robinson and her role in Lorenzen Wright's murder

A&E True Crime @AETVTrueCrime #AETVTrueCrime The murder of @NBA player, Lorenzen Wright took the sports world by storm, with media speculation running rampant as police scrambled to piece together his final moments. Killer Cases is ALL-NEW TOMORROW at 10/9c, only on @AETV The murder of @NBA player, Lorenzen Wright took the sports world by storm, with media speculation running rampant as police scrambled to piece together his final moments. Killer Cases is ALL-NEW TOMORROW at 10/9c, only on @AETV. #AETVTrueCrime https://t.co/FjMJpWd9fa

Sherra Wright-Robinson was previously married to former NBA star Lorenzen Wright for a long time. The duo shared seven children between them. They had a happy married life before things started to crumble between them. Months before they finalized their divorce, Lorenzen Wright suddenly disappeared and turned up dead.

According to sources, Lorenzen and Sherra kept in touch and often spoke about family-related matters, even after they had separated. But the NBA player disappeared after visiting his ex-wife and their children in July 2010. About four days later, Sherra Wright-Robinson filed a police report regarding her ex-husband's disappearance. After finding Wright's body, Sherra was investigated but nothing was found against her. The case soon went cold.

Sherra first piqued the interest of police authorities after they discovered that she spent a huge amount of money from Lorenzen's insurance, which he left behind for his children. However, this was not enough to charge her of anything.

NBA News @BasketballXtra #NBA #Basketball MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Jury convicts Billy Ray Turner in slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Jury convicts Billy Ray Turner in slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright 🔥🏀🔥 #NBA #Basketball https://t.co/AhYq138bPr

In 2017, the case finally reached its conclusion when Sherra Wright-Robinson’s cousin, Jimmie Martin, started talking about Wright’s murder while he was awaiting sentencing for a different case. He revealed information about a man named Billy Ray Turner, who along with Sherra came to ask for his help. It was with Martin's help that the authorities found the murder weapon and ultimately charged both her and Ray Turner.

Authorities put the pieces together and figured out that Sherra orchestrated her ex-husband's murder with the help of Billy Turner, whom she met while attending the same church. She allegedly had even tried to assassinate Wright before, but failed in doing so.

Jeremy Pierre FOX13 @JeremypierreFOX Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 141 years in prison. He can motion for a new trial August 5th. Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 141 years in prison. He can motion for a new trial August 5th. https://t.co/qUlaDw9Vod

In an unexpected twist before her trial, Sherra took a plea deal negotiated between her defense team and the prosecutors, pleading guilty for facilitating to commit first-degree murder and facilitating to commit attempted first-degree murder. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with a requirement to serve a minimum of 30% of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

The accused is currently being held at the Tennessee Prison for Women.

Oxygen's Snapped covers the case in detail this week, airing on October 30, 2022.

