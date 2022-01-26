Ozzie the Gorilla dies: Tributes pour in as world's oldest male gorilla passes away at 61

On January 25, Zoo Atlanta announced the death of the world’s oldest recorded male gorilla, Ozzie, who passed away at the age of 61. He was also reported to be the third oldest gorilla in the world. As per the zoo’s official statement, the gorilla was found dead by his care team at the facility.

The cause of his death is unknown, but Zoo Atlanta mentioned a necropsy (autopsy for animals), which is expected to provide further information. According to the facility, the 61-year-old primate had lost his appetite since January 20. This caused the zoo’s medical care and veterinary experts to provide the gorilla with supportive care.

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers Zoo Atlanta has announced that Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, died today Jan. 25. He was 61. 🦍🦍 Zoo Atlanta has announced that Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, died today Jan. 25. He was 61. 🦍🦍 https://t.co/bFva85TnSF

As per Zoo Atlanta, the late gorilla is survived by his daughter Kuchi, sons Kekla, Stadi, and Charlie. He also has granddaughter Lulu, great-granddaughter Andi, and great-grandson Floyd, who accompanied him at the zoo. His other surviving family reportedly resides in other zoos.

Condolences rush in for the late gorilla icon, Ozzie

Following the news of his demise, tributes started rushing online. Many tweets expressed an emotional farewell to the late gorilla, while others celebrated his legacy. Some followers also recalled meeting the gorilla at the zoo.

Heather Rietz @VandyViking @ZooATL 🦍 @ZooATL thank you for the outstanding care that you provided him to allow him to become a legend. I already miss him so much. Big hugs to the staff for this awful month… @ZooATL @ZooATL thank you for the outstanding care that you provided him to allow him to become a legend. I already miss him so much. Big hugs to the staff for this awful month…💔🦍

Jenniffer Tobar @fefer4u @ZooATL So sorry for your loss. Thinking of all the caretakers during this time @ZooATL So sorry for your loss. Thinking of all the caretakers during this time ❤️

luciano @LucianoLocks9 @GAFollowers Damn rip Ozzie. Remember my first tour there as a kid and them having a lecture on Ozzie. @GAFollowers Damn rip Ozzie. Remember my first tour there as a kid and them having a lecture on Ozzie.

Andrea D @andee6762 @GAFollowers Awww…. My Deepest Condolences to All of “Ozzie’s” Family!! (Human & Animal). To Ozzie’s Care Takers you’re in my Thoughts & Prayers, Sending you warm hugs! @GAFollowers Awww…. My Deepest Condolences to All of “Ozzie’s” Family!! (Human & Animal). To Ozzie’s Care Takers you’re in my Thoughts & Prayers, Sending you warm hugs!

Cruel Marx Engels Thesis @hyenasandgin twitter.com/zooatl/status/… ZooATL @ZooATL Our hearts are broken at the passing of a legend. Zoo Atlanta is devastated to share that Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at 61: zooatlanta.org/ozzie-worlds-o… Our hearts are broken at the passing of a legend. Zoo Atlanta is devastated to share that Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at 61: zooatlanta.org/ozzie-worlds-o… https://t.co/SDF2KBScnJ Ozzie was an amazing gorilla who’s presence made a huge impact on gorilla conservation. I’ll miss watching his birthday parties where he would dump his cake into the moat. I’ll miss him a lot in general. 🦍 Ozzie was an amazing gorilla who’s presence made a huge impact on gorilla conservation. I’ll miss watching his birthday parties where he would dump his cake into the moat. I’ll miss him a lot in general. 🦍💔 twitter.com/zooatl/status/…

Randy Renzo Henson @renzohenson1 @GAFollowers I remember the first time I ever seen this guy, lol he slung a turd at the observation glass. Going to miss you big guy.🦍🦍 @GAFollowers I remember the first time I ever seen this guy, lol he slung a turd at the observation glass. Going to miss you big guy.🦍🦍

OddBeardieCouple @PookieDigi4Ever @ZooATL Hugs and prayers to Ozzie's keepers during this difficult time. May the memories you have shared with him live on forever in your hearts. @ZooATL Hugs and prayers to Ozzie's keepers during this difficult time. May the memories you have shared with him live on forever in your hearts.

In June he would have turned 61.

Last year in Sep he belonged to the group of at least 9 gorillas who tested pos.on Covid-19 at Atlanta Zoo.Not even 2 weeks ago,Choomba,59,another gorilla at the zoo,had to be humanly euthanised after illness zooatlanta.org/ozzie-worlds-o… RIP, Ozzie!In June he would have turned 61.Last year in Sep he belonged to the group of at least 9 gorillas who tested pos.on Covid-19 at Atlanta Zoo.Not even 2 weeks ago,Choomba,59,another gorilla at the zoo,had to be humanly euthanised after illness RIP, Ozzie!In June he would have turned 61.Last year in Sep he belonged to the group of at least 9 gorillas who tested pos.on Covid-19 at Atlanta Zoo.Not even 2 weeks ago,Choomba,59,another gorilla at the zoo,had to be humanly euthanised after illness😪 zooatlanta.org/ozzie-worlds-o… https://t.co/jHbtWktH45

He was also reported to be amongst the gorillas who tested positive for COVID last year. This may have been a possible cause for the decline in his health. The official statement from Zoo Atlanta claimed he showcased symptoms like facial swelling, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

On January 14, his companion and partner, Choomba, was euthanized at the age of 59.

What did Zoo Atlanta say about Ozzie’s demise?

The CEO and President of the Zoo, Raymond B. King, said:

“This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend.”

King further expressed his gratitude to the late gorilla and recognized his contributions to studies. Ozzie was part voluntary blood pressure reading and other such geriatric studies.

As per Zoo Atlanta’s statement, the late gorilla came to the zoo in 1998. He was presumably born around 1960 and was part of the first generation of primates who were featured in the zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest exhibit.

Ozzie was a Western Lowland gorilla - an endangered subspecies of western primates. His species of gorillas reportedly originate from central Africa. In the wild, this species can live up to 40 years of age, while some may live up to their 50s in facilities.

