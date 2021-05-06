Paeka Campos exposes Amador and Phora in a YouTube video titled "The Truth," as cheating scandal rages on

TikTok star Paeka Campos recently fired back at the cheating accusations leveled against her by fellow TikToker Amador Meza.
Over the last couple of days, the fallout from her relationship with former boyfriend Gero has reached new toxic heights after Amador released an expose video titled "The Lies Must Be Stopped."
In the video, he claimed that Paeka wanted to make Gero jealous with their flirtatious TikTok videos and also alleged that they became intimate with each other in LA.
After being accused of "hooking up" with Amador and facing rising backlash online, the 19-year old recently took to YouTube to share her side of the story in an explosive video titled "My Truth."
Paeka receives support online as fans slam Amador and Phora for falsely accusing her
Over the course of the 52-minute long video, Paeka not only denied Amador's "hook-up" claims but also exposed Marco Anthony Archer, aka Phora, for lying about her allegedly "using him."
Paeka began her video by first addressing Amador's recent allegations in which he claimed that she flew down to LA to spend time with him.
In reality, she revealed that the reason she flew to LA was entirely work-related, i.e., to shoot for Phora's merchandise line. She said,
"I found out about Amador through a TikTok video that I had made. He dueted one of my videos in which I was getting a lot of hate for the braids in my hair. So I thought it was really sweet so I reached out to him, got each other's snapchats and numbers. We started texting and then we started calling each other. This all happened the night before I was supposed to get flown out by Phora to shoot for his merch. Amador knew that from the beginning. "
"So I was like 'I'm going to be out there (LA) for work, so I'm going to have an Air BnB , if you want to come over and hang out , you can. That was basically it. There was nothing more at that point and it's messed up that he's insinuating that 'Oh I flew out there just for him and that I was that desperate'"
She then moved on to Phora's recent video in which he not only accused her of using him but also claimed that Amador was, in fact, telling the truth.
In response to these claims, Paeka clarified that,
"I just don't really appreciate how Phora handled the whole situation cause he really made it seem like everything that was said was valid . It just makes me feel some type of way because from the beginning it was never about using him . I don't think Marco's a bad person, I just think he misinterpreted the situation, acted out of emotions and chose feelings over fact. "
The rest of her video provided a detailed glimpse into the controversy, as she attempted to share her side of the story with as much clarity as possible.
In light of Paeka's revelatory video, several Twitter users took to social media to extend support for her and slam Phora and Amador for spreading lies about her:
From the reactions above, it appears that Paeka's recent YouTube video seems to have turned the tide in her favor, at least for the time being.
However, with Phora set to go live on Instagram and possibly address the situation once more, the ongoing TikTok drama seems to be showing no signs of abating just yet.