Palace x Mercedes-AMG: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the collection

After recording the success of their incredible launch last year, Palace x Mercedes-AMG have once again joined forces for the release of their upcoming capsule collection. The duo will introduce collaborative cars, alongside the apparel collection.

Founder of Palace Skateboards Lev Tanju turned his creative ideas into reality for the invention of collab’s collection range. Four esthetically crafted cars celebrate four significant cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles.

Palace x Mercedes-AMG are out with new campaign

Palace x Mercedes-AMG recreated four distinctive Mercedes models (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lev’s latest designs drew inspiration from contemporary urbane fashion, which is reflected via capsule’s cars and garments collection. The partnership’s exclusive campaign which started on March 21, will continue until March 25, on the Palace’s prime locations.

The complete idea of the capsule revolves around “Affalterbach to the world.” In this fashion, the automobile giant is calling worldwide attention to its homeland.

Lev has rejuvenated four admirable models of the automotive label, inclusive of Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+, and Mercedes-AMG G 63. He dedicated each one of them to the four major cities and their people.

Each redesigned car model is as unique as a blue diamond, which is customized and adorned at the lavish Performance Studio of AMG located in Affalterbach, Germany.

All the eye-catching Palace x Mercedes-AMG cars have been finished with seven-layer fade paint, and are decorated with color-changing effects as well as co-branded logos.

The interiors are also built with custom seat upholstery, door consoles, dedicated floor mats, and hand rests. The finishing touches have been given with the collab’s logo LED door projectors.

The first innovative masterpiece is Mercedes-AMG A 45 S PALACE Edition/Tiger London. The intensely aggressive large-sized face of the white tiger is used to cover the bonnet of the car. Painting the rest of the body in multicolor laid greater emphasis on the precisely made tiger paintwork. This artistry pays homage to the pulsating and diverse custom car tradition which prevailed in the UK during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Second in the line is Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ PALACE Edition/Sunset LA that is painted in the hues of sunny yellow and candy red. The two colors combine to represent the enduring Californian summer.

Avant-garde Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ PALACE Edition/Neon Fade New York is third in the queue. Showcasing the futuristic transition from black on the front to neon yellow on the back, the automobile personifies the two sides of the metropolitan situated on the Hudson River.

The last on the list is one of the most exceptional recreation of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 PALACE Edition/Space Horse Tokyo. Dedicated to the island country, the automobile features a white horse running through space. The design pays homage to the popular fantasy culture of Japan.

Each brilliantly emblazoned car is paired with similarly painted limited edition apparel which includes jackets, hoodies, beanies, T-shirts, trousers, gilets, and caps. A total of twenty-three distinct pieces have been designed as part of this high-class partnership.

The minimalist and utilitarian ready-to-wear range of sloppy apparel is perfect for everyday fashion.

The cars are launched in concurrence with the apparel capsule collection. The clothing line is made in colors like sunset yellow, thrilling black, fusion of orange and purple, off-white, and shades blue. All the pieces are adorned with Palace x Mercedes-AMG’s co-branding.

The Palace x Mercedes-AMG's second collection will officially drop both in-store as well as online. It is scheduled for March 25, 11.00 am GMT and EDT on the brand’s official website, whereas it will be available on the Palace’s Japan webstore from March 26, 11.00 am JST onwards. On the same day, the collab’s capsule will also launch on Palace_Skateboards WeChat store.

Edited by Sabika