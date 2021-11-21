'Pam & Tommy': 3 reasons why the Sebastian Stan starrer cannot be missed

Hulu's upcoming scandolous series, Pam & Tommy, has been the talk of the town for a while now, thanks to its stunning cast.

Developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the biographical drama revolves around the true story behind the distribution of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's personal video that was stolen and released to the public. The series captures the early years of the duo's relationship.

'Pam & Tommy' is worth everyone's time and here's why

After the announcement of the highly-anticipated series, Hulu dropped a small teaser for the same. The teaser takes the viewers inside the glamorous but troublesome lives of Pam & Tommy, also revealing the rest of the cast.

The series has been three years in the making and was initially going to be directed by actor James Franco, who was also supposed to star as Tommy Lee, but the actor dropped out in 2020. The directing hat was later worn by Craig Gillespie, who directed the Academy award-winning film 'I, Tonya.'

The official synopsis for Pam & Tommy reads:

"Pam & Tommy depicts the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee following the release of their infamous unauthorized personal video, which was recorded privately during their honeymoon."

The upcoming series, Pam & Tommy, is a must-watch, and listed below are the three major reasons why.

1) It has a star-studded cast

The earlier photos that surfaced online revealed the stunning cast of the Hulu series. Actress Lily James in an unrecognizable look as Pamela Anderson and actor Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. Now that is a very talented duo right there, with each having starred in numerous big films.

Hulu recently dropped a teaser clip for Pam & Tommy, revealing the rest of the cast that includes Seth Rogen, who is also developing the project, alongside Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling.

2) It explores the infamous relationship between Pamela and Tommy

Hulu's Pam & Tommy is set in the year of 1994, when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got together. It further explores their early years in the 3 year relationship.

The basic plot revolves around the scandalous personal video that was leaked in 1995. The footage was shot privately on their honeymoon and got out due to their dispute with electrician Rand Gauthier.

3) It's not a movie but a limited series

The initial photos from the project did not hint whether it was going to be a film or a series but after the release of the recent teaser, Hulu revealed that it will indeed be a limited series. Pam & Tommy is set to release on February 2 in the US but release dates for other countries have not been announced yet.

The series might release all of its eight episodes on the premiere day, instead of following a weekly release schedule.

Catch Pam & Tommy streaming exclusively on Hulu from February 2022.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider