Pancake mix recall 2022 explained: List of brands and more amid cable fragment scare 

Continental Mills is voluntarily recalling pancake and waffle mixes sold in Walmart and Kroger private labels after the boxes contained “a potential foreign material contamination.” Though the product is being recalled, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that “no injuries have been reported till date” and no customer has filed a complaint against the mix.

Continental Mills said in a statement that pieces of a wire were mixed into the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. They mentioned,

“fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount.”

How to identify contaminated pancake mix if already purchased?

"The FDA asks anyone who has purchased the pancake mix with the best by date of September 9, 2023, to throw it away or return it for a refund."

The boxes sold at Walmart that have been contaminated have a best before date of September 1, 2023. The boxes also have the lot codes of KX2063 and UPC 078742370828.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix has the UPC 01111088219. Codes KX2063 and KX2064 are also visible on the contaminated boxes. The boxes to be recalled have a best before date of September 1, 2023 and September 2, 2023 along with the aforementioned codes for Kroger.

The boxes to be recalled from Kroger stores were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Anyone who has already purchased the mix can dispose of it or return it to your local story for a replacement or a refund if they do so.

Continental Mills said,

“Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers.”

They also shared that the company is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure that products with cable pieces are removed from the market immediately.

The popular pancake and waffle mix company is based out of Tukwila, Washington. Not only are they known for their batter mixes, but they also distribute products in food services and club store channels across the United States.

Other products recalled by FDA in America

This is not the first time the FDA has issued a recall. Just last week, the administration announced a recall of freshly cut fruits and vegetables as the selection was in harm's way, causing Listeria monocytogenes. Prior to that, they have also recalled food items including French vanilla yogurt for contamination and also flour tortillas for unrecognized wheat.

The FDA recently also found a rodent infestation in several Family Dollar Stores, leading to a shutdown. Products including cosmetics, medical devices, and animal and human food were contaminated with rodents.

