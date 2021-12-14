Parasite actor Park So Dam undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

Park So Dam's agency, Artist Company, said on December 13 that the actor chose to go through surgery after advice from healthcare professionals. The Parasite actress reportedly underwent surgery after she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The agency revealed that the actor is undergoing recovery and will have all the help possible from it. The agency has asked fans to be patient and send love and support to their beloved actress.

Park So Dam's agency apologizes to fans for the actor's recent absence

In a recent statement, Park So Dam's agency apologized to fans of the actor. The statement said,

"Actress Park So Dam has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer during her regular physical checkup and has gone through surgery per the healthcare professional's diagnosis."

They also added,

"The actress is sorry that she couldn't be with the fans who have been supporting and waiting for the premiere of Special Cargo. Park So Dam cannot participate in promotions of the film Special Cargo but she is supporting the premiere of the film. Thank you to all the cast and staff members of Special Cargo, as well as everyone who has been supporting actress Park So Dam and the film."

Finally, it also spoke about her post-recovery plan and said,

"Actress Park So Dam will be focusing on recovery so that she can greet you all with her healthy self and we will do our best to help our actress fully recover. Thank you."

More about Park So Dam's upcoming movie, Special Cargo

Special Cargo is about a person, Eun Ha, who is ready to deliver anything or anyone for the right price. She is looking to make a lot of money so it is clear that she may get involved in a lot of shady deliveries.

However, things take a turn for the unexpected when Eun Ha gets involved in an unexpected delivery. How she manages to navigate through it is the crux of the story. The film also stars the My Mister actor Song Sae Byeok, Kim Eui Sung, Yum Hye Ran, and others.

Also Read Article Continues below

Park So Dam was last seen in the Korean drama Record of Youth, in which she played the role of the female lead opposite Park Bo Gum. She made a comeback to the drama industry after a gap of four years. In 2016, the actor was a part of the hit Korean drama Cinderella and the Four Knights. She star rose to global prominence with her performance in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan