"Parasocial relationships are wild": Try Guys cast names explored as Ned Fulmer scandal sparks memefest online

The Try Guys have been the topic of conversation on social media as their team member Ned Fulmer has been accused of allegedly cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer with Alexandria Herring, who is the host of the Try Guys series “Food Babies.”
The cheating episode has caused social media chaos as fans try to piece together the entire truth. Since Ariel Fulmer appeared on many episodes on their YouTube channel, the reactions from fans have sparked a memefest. One such amusing reaction was the remark about the "relationship's" parasocial nature.
Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that after new speculations surfaced, the group has removed Ned from their recent YouTube videos, namely "Try Guys Ruin Chocolate Eclairs" and "Try Guys Try Standup Comedy."
Try Guys cast explored amid Ned Fulmer's cheating allegations
For the unversed, the gang became an internet sensation in 2014 when they started creating videos for the publication Buzzfeed. They now have more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube and are well-liked content creators on social media.
The group comprises Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Kedith Habersberger. Ned's wife, Ariel Fulmer, also occasionally appeared on their YouTube channel and was a huge favorite among fans.
Ned Fulmer
The 35-year-old YouTuber is one of the most talked-about members of the group. His net worth is estimated to be $10 million, making him the wealthiest member of the comedy quartet. He also co-hosts a DIY show with his wife, Ariel Fulmer, and the two have their own podcast, Baby Steps, in which they describe themselves as "not-so-perfect parents revealing the dirty, messy secrets to raising a blissfully Instagram-ready family."
In a new update, the comedy group has severed ties with Fulmer, as stated in an official tweet:
“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”
Zach Kornfeld
Zach Kornfeld has a net worth of $2 million. He works as an actor, screenwriter, video producer, and businessman. Aside from the Try Guys, he also runs his own business called Art of Tea. The YouTuber is also a chronic pain advocate who has spoken out about his condition, Ankylosing Spondylitis.
Eugene Lee Yang
Eugene Lee Yang is a producer, filmmaker, actor, author, activist and internet celebrity. Eugene also works with various LGBTQ+ organizations to raise pride awareness, and he speaks about issues such as suicide. This Try Guys member has also appeared as a guest on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His current net worth is estimated to be around $700,000.
Keith Habersberger
Keith Habersberger, the tall guy in the comedy quartet, is a comedian, actor, producer, and YouTuber. He has also recently released his own hot sauce, titled Keith's Chicken Sauce. Keith and the other band members founded 2ND TRY, their official independent media company. His net worth is $200,000 dollars.
Hilarious online memes surface after Ned Fulmer's alleged cheating scandal
Memes about Fulmer's alleged cheating scandal are all over social media, making things even more complicated. While some are waiting for answers, others are simply watching the online memefest with popcorn.
According to a new update, the comedy group has cut ties with Fulmer while Ned and his wife Ariel have yet to comment on the matter.