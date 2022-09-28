"Parasocial relationships are wild": Try Guys cast names explored as Ned Fulmer scandal sparks memefest online

The Try Guys have been the topic of conversation on social media as their team member Ned Fulmer has been accused of allegedly cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer with Alexandria Herring, who is the host of the Try Guys series “Food Babies.”

The cheating episode has caused social media chaos as fans try to piece together the entire truth. Since Ariel Fulmer appeared on many episodes on their YouTube channel, the reactions from fans have sparked a memefest. One such amusing reaction was the remark about the "relationship's" parasocial nature.

rhi @rhintintin_ parasocial relationships are wild because I should be sleeping but my heart is broken and my mind is racing due to the ned try guys rumors. why can’t we have anything nice parasocial relationships are wild because I should be sleeping but my heart is broken and my mind is racing due to the ned try guys rumors. why can’t we have anything nice https://t.co/JTRUHbNlHS

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that after new speculations surfaced, the group has removed Ned from their recent YouTube videos, namely "Try Guys Ruin Chocolate Eclairs" and "Try Guys Try Standup Comedy."

Cami @camitwomeyy 4) Fans are also speculating that it looks like Ned was edited out of both the Try Guys Ruin Chocolate Eclairs Video and Try Guys Try Standup Comedy. 4) Fans are also speculating that it looks like Ned was edited out of both the Try Guys Ruin Chocolate Eclairs Video and Try Guys Try Standup Comedy. https://t.co/XMybu3zv38

Try Guys cast explored amid Ned Fulmer's cheating allegations

For the unversed, the gang became an internet sensation in 2014 when they started creating videos for the publication Buzzfeed. They now have more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube and are well-liked content creators on social media.

The group comprises Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Kedith Habersberger. Ned's wife, Ariel Fulmer, also occasionally appeared on their YouTube channel and was a huge favorite among fans.

Ned Fulmer

The 35-year-old YouTuber is one of the most talked-about members of the group. His net worth is estimated to be $10 million, making him the wealthiest member of the comedy quartet. He also co-hosts a DIY show with his wife, Ariel Fulmer, and the two have their own podcast, Baby Steps, in which they describe themselves as "not-so-perfect parents revealing the dirty, messy secrets to raising a blissfully Instagram-ready family."

In a new update, the comedy group has severed ties with Fulmer, as stated in an official tweet:

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Zach Kornfeld

Zach Kornfeld has a net worth of $2 million. He works as an actor, screenwriter, video producer, and businessman. Aside from the Try Guys, he also runs his own business called Art of Tea. The YouTuber is also a chronic pain advocate who has spoken out about his condition, Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang is a producer, filmmaker, actor, author, activist and internet celebrity. Eugene also works with various LGBTQ+ organizations to raise pride awareness, and he speaks about issues such as suicide. This Try Guys member has also appeared as a guest on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His current net worth is estimated to be around $700,000.

Keith Habersberger

Keith Habersberger, the tall guy in the comedy quartet, is a comedian, actor, producer, and YouTuber. He has also recently released his own hot sauce, titled Keith's Chicken Sauce. Keith and the other band members founded 2ND TRY, their official independent media company. His net worth is $200,000 dollars.

Hilarious online memes surface after Ned Fulmer's alleged cheating scandal

Memes about Fulmer's alleged cheating scandal are all over social media, making things even more complicated. While some are waiting for answers, others are simply watching the online memefest with popcorn.

snack wrap stan @onvergeofcrying The most ironic part of the Ned Fulmer/Try Guys drama is that someone at Buzzfeed is going to write an article about this. The most ironic part of the Ned Fulmer/Try Guys drama is that someone at Buzzfeed is going to write an article about this.

bralyn @asteroIogy TRY GUYS NED CHEATED ON HIS WIFE W FOOD BABIES ALEX???? NED “I LOVE MY WIFE” FULMER CHEATED ON HIS WIFE???? TRY GUYS NED CHEATED ON HIS WIFE W FOOD BABIES ALEX???? NED “I LOVE MY WIFE” FULMER CHEATED ON HIS WIFE???? https://t.co/iIktINO8dS

SageMerric @LucasPSI3 not now sweetie, mommy's trying to find out if ned fulmer from the try guys really cheated on his wife not now sweetie, mommy's trying to find out if ned fulmer from the try guys really cheated on his wife https://t.co/phkP5f727N

maggie banana-q @donyaquixote SO NED FROM THE TRY GUYS BUILT HIS PERSONALITY AROUND LOVING HIS WIFE BUT HE WAS SEEN MAKING OUT WITH HIS EMPLOYEE ALEX IN NEW YORK AND ALEX'S FIANCE HAS UNFOLLOWED HER PLUS SOME OF THEIR COWORKERS HAVE UNFOLLOWED BOTH OF THEM AND NED'S MISSING FROM VIDS AND PROMOS AND SO NED FROM THE TRY GUYS BUILT HIS PERSONALITY AROUND LOVING HIS WIFE BUT HE WAS SEEN MAKING OUT WITH HIS EMPLOYEE ALEX IN NEW YORK AND ALEX'S FIANCE HAS UNFOLLOWED HER PLUS SOME OF THEIR COWORKERS HAVE UNFOLLOWED BOTH OF THEM AND NED'S MISSING FROM VIDS AND PROMOS AND https://t.co/NEeZqUasca

bishop @fedyasfloaties The Try Guys Try Predicting the Future The Try Guys Try Predicting the Future https://t.co/soO3SC4RDR

Jessi Henness @HennessJessi Ghoul boys ready to dethrone the try guys as the most popular buzzfeed alums now that ned is getting canceled Ghoul boys ready to dethrone the try guys as the most popular buzzfeed alums now that ned is getting canceled https://t.co/WqQVGuO0q6

Sam Stryker @sbstryker me, a former buzzfeed employee, getting caught up on the try guys drama this morning me, a former buzzfeed employee, getting caught up on the try guys drama this morning https://t.co/vBj3VuWJ9r

Thomas Hewitts Whore @HewittsWhore Me: I don’t form parasocial relationships



Also me after hearing Ned from Try Guys cheated on his wife: Me: I don’t form parasocial relationshipsAlso me after hearing Ned from Try Guys cheated on his wife: https://t.co/VwiHvcXtkE

SAW WONHO Quarantitties 🇬🇩🇯🇲ᙏ̤̫ @AleighaforWonho Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat. Adam Levine John mulaney and now Ned fulmer from try guys Making the unholy trinity of saltines who make their brand about loving their wife and still cheat.

lesa @cupidshayne me opening twitter first thing at 7 am this morning and finding out ned from the try guys cheated on his wife me opening twitter first thing at 7 am this morning and finding out ned from the try guys cheated on his wife https://t.co/Wsh4lCrILx

According to a new update, the comedy group has cut ties with Fulmer while Ned and his wife Ariel have yet to comment on the matter.

