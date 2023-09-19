Paris Fashion Week SS24 Schedule: Dates, designers list, and more details explored.

With the New York Fashion Week drawing to a close, fashion enthusiasts have set their eyes on the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week SS24, which is scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 3, 2023.

The Paris Fashion Week, a week dedicated to presentations from designers around the world, is held semiannually and is segmented into the spring/summer and autumn/winter in Paris, France. The show is held yearly, with the dates determined by the French Fashion Federation.

This time around, the Paris Fashion Week has an impressive list of 108 designers, 67 runway shows slated to be held and 41 scheduled presentations.

The highlights of the upcoming show include Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, who will be opening the legendary fashion show, and Duran Lantink, who will do the honors of closing the week by 4 p.m. on October 3.

Designers like Christopher Esber will make their debut at the Paris fashion week, with Louise Trotter set to present her cavern collection for the first time on September 30 at 10:30 a.m.

In a surprising turn of events, Mugler will return to the Paris Fashion Week on 2 October by 6 pm. Maison Margiela will also return with a runway show on 2 October at 7:30 p.m.

The Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Show will also welcome new additions to the designer's list, including Casablanca and Kiko Kostadinov. We are also in for surprises as Peter Do will show up in Paris on 26 September at 10 am and the famous Marni will be showing in Paris at Karl Lagerfield's former house.

What to expect at the Paris Fashion Week

Here are some of the notable shows at the Paris Fashion Week and their schedules:

September 25

4 PM: The Paris Fashion Week kicks off with Marie Adam Leenaerdt hitting the runway with her designs.

5:30 PM: Weinsanto follows after with their runway show for womenswear.

7 PM: Vaquera is up next on the runway, showing their womenswear designs.

8:30 PM: Pierre Cardin follows after showcasing carefully curated womenswear designs. September 26

10 AM: Peter Do hits the runway.

1 PM: Mame Kurogouchi makes an appearance on the runway.

2:30 PM: Christian Dior makes its highly anticipated appearance on the runway.

4:30 PM: Dawei is up next with womenswear fashion.

5:30 PM: Anrealage shows up on the runway with her womenswear collection.

6 PM: Germanier showcases its collection right after.

8 PM: Saint Laurent makes its highly anticipated appearance on the runway.

September 27

10:30 AM: Courreges opens the day with their womenswear collection.

12 PM: The row follows after with their designs.

1:30 PM: Marni makes its presence known on the runway.

3 PM: Dries Van Noten is up next on the runway.

4 PM: Cecilie Bahnsen hits the runway for their womenswear collection.

5 PM: Undercover follows suit on the runway.

6:30 PM: Acne Studios comes right after.

8 PM: Balmain closes the day with their collection.

September 28

10 AM: Uma Wang opens the day with their collection.

1 PM: Gauchere is up next.

2 PM: Chloe makes an appearance with their collection.

3:30 PM: Givenchy makes a highly anticipated appearance.

5:30 PM: Rick Owens follows after with its own collection.

8 PM: Isabel Marant closes the shows for the day.

September 29

10 AM: Leonard Paris kicks off the day's shows.

11:30 AM: Loewe shows their collection's pieces.

5:30 PM: Victoria Beckham makes a highly anticipated appearance.

8:30 PM: Coperni closes off the shows for the day.

September 30

9:30 AM: Junya Watanabe opens the show for the day.

10:30 AM: Carven is up next on the runway.

2:30 PM: Hermes makes its highly anticipated appearance.

6:30 PM: Alexander takes its spot on the runway.

8 PM: Ann Demeulemeester closes the day's show.

October 1

11:30 AM: Balenciaga makes its highly awaited appearance on the runway.

1 PM: Ottolinger follows after with their designs.

3 PM: Valentino makes its appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

4:30 PM: Casablanca hits the runway with their collection.

October 2

10 AM: Stella Mccartney opens the show of the day.

2:30 PM: Louis Vuitton makes a highly anticipated appearance.

6 PM: Mugler graces the runway with their collection.

October 3

10:30 AM: Chanel opens the last show of the fashion week.

12:30 AM: Kiko Kostadinov hits the runway after with their collection.

2 PM: Miu Miu shows off their collection.

4:30 PM: Duran Lantink closes off the Paris Fashion Week SS24.

As the iconic Paris Fashion Week draws near, fashion enthusiasts are eager to see what the show has lined up.