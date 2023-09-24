Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan brand third kit 23-24: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Paris Saint-German, the professional football club based in Paris, and the Jordan brand have revealed their third collection just in time for the 2023/2024 football season, and it looks promising.

The collection comprises jerseys with the PSG players' names and numbers inscribed on them, matching warm-up shorts, long socks, T-shirts, hooded lightweight training jackets, and hooded sweatshirts, among others.

The collection is predicated on the football kit and the necessities of a football athlete.

They have also released a pair of the Air Jordan 6 Low, which appears for the first time in the collaborative history of the brands, and the Jumpman 3 peats in addition to the clothing pieces.

The prices range from $186 for the jersey to $202 for the Jumpman 3 Peat Noir.

Jordan's signature black and gray appear on the PSG jersey for the first time

The collection's jersey debuted during the club's match against Dortmund on September 19, featuring the signature black and grey of the Jordan brand for the first time in the club's history.

The jerseys are dressed in Jordan's black and gray pattern, which is divided in the middle by a broad line. The names and numbers of the players are printed in vibrant orange, with the club's sponsors' emblems in bold white and the Jumpman Emblem in the same color.

The jerseys are dressed in the shoe label’s signature black and gray hue (Image via PSG website)

Other items in the collection come in stunning gray and black designs, paying homage to the signature color of the Air Jordan.

The other items in the collection also pay homage to the label’s signature colors (Image via PSG)

The Jumpman 3 Peat Noir is also bathed in a black hue but comes with a watery blue outsole, which stands out against the neutral background. The Jumpman logo is embroidered in orange, which makes it stand out. The Nike emblem can be seen in white on the back of the sneakers. The word 'flight' is written in bold orange on the insole. The sneakers come with a price tag of $202 on the PSG website.

The Jumpman Emblem is imprinted in Orange on the Jumpman 3 Peat Noir (Image via PSG)

The Jordan 6 Low comes in a cool, light-boned color with grey patterns scattered beautifully across it, giving the shoes an excellent grey effect. The shoe brand's emblem is also imprinted on the tongue in orange. The outsoles are glazed blue, contrasting against the rest of the sneakers. A stitched-on patch is placed on the heel.

The AJ 6 Low (Image via PSG)

The shoes are available for $200 on the Nike website.

PSG's collaborative history with the Jordan brand

PSG collaborated with the Jordan brand for the first time in 2018, making them the first football team to sport the Jumpman emblem on their jerseys. The collection featured a pair of Phantom VSN cleats as well as co-branded AJ 5 and AJ 1.

Following the success of the first collaboration, the foremost French club and the beloved shoe brand went on to refine established sneaker silhouettes like the Mars 270 and the React Havoc, giving the sneakers a modern touch.

Towards the end of 2020, the brands partnered to release an AJ 4.

The 2023/2024 kit is a fresh take on the PSG team uniform and looks impressive on the players.

Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, and the rest of the PSG team have modeled for the campaign.

Only a fraction of the collection is available for purchase, and it is expected that the remaining part will drop later in the month.