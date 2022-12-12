Peacock’s Love For The Ages air time and release date

Love For The Ages, Peacock's newest reality TV series, is all set to be released in less than a week. The forthcoming show revolves around three married couples who will undergo a social experiment that will test if their marriage can last a lifetime.

Peacock's Love For The Ages will premiere with its first four episodes on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 3:01 am ET/ 2:01 am CT. The reality series will be hosted by famed Tv personality, actress and singer Adrienne Bailon.

The show features three married couples currently at a "crossroads" in their relationship. To figure out if things will work out between them or not, these couples will get a chance to swap their partners for much younger people to see if they like their life the way it was with their original partners, or if they decide to walk away from them for good.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's all you need to know about Peacock's Love For The Ages season 1.

Peacock's Love For The Ages teases drama, romance and tension

Love For The Ages was created by the same team that brought viewers reality TV dating series like Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, Wife Swap, etc. The reality TV series will premiere with the first four episodes on December 15, 2022, Thursday, at 3:01 pm ET.

Viewers with an active subscription to Peacock can watch the episodes once they are released. They will not be available anywhere else.

There is bound to be drama aplenty in any reality TV series, and viewers can expect nothing different from Love For The Ages. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime. What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change."

In Peacock's press release about the show, the series has been described as follows:

"A powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of 'age-gap' couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a s*xy new partner."

A look at the trailer for the show

Prior to the release of the series, Peacock released a sneak peek teasing viewers about what they can expect from the show.

In the trailer, one of the women can be heard saying:

"This experience, I'm hoping, will give a spark back to my husband."

But many others are not as excited about the fact that there will be 12 singletons who might be posing a threat to their relationships.

The trailer features the cast members being romantic and having arguments. Some also go on dates with very young singletons on the show, who are only 23 years old.

Love For The Ages consists of eight episodes. The first four will be released on December 15, while the remaining four will be released in the following week on December 22.

