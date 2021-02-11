Pedro Pascal confirmed to play Joel in The Last of Us HBO series

When news broke of The Last of Us HBO series, the game's core fanbase responded with cautious optimism and reservation. However, seeing as the casting decisions have come to light, fans now have a reason to be massively excited.

Earlier today, Bella Ramsey was confirmed to star as Ellie in the upcoming HBO series, and now Pedro Pascal has been confirmed to play Joel. The Mandalorian and Narcos star has been on quite a hot streak as of late, turning in one great performance after the other.

Joel in The Last of Us is definitely going to be a departure from the actor's roles in movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and We Can Be Heroes, but Pascal has truly showcased his range over the course of his prolific career in both film and TV.

Pedro Pascal to play Joel in The Last of Us HBO series

Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

It looks like The Last of Us HBO series is shaping up to be quite the Game of Thrones reunion as Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal pair up to brave the post-apocalyptic reality of the series.

While Lyanna Mormont never really got to meet Oberyn Martell on the show, Joel and Ellie are going to spend a lot of time together in The Last of Us. The dynamic between the two cannot be overstated as the core of the story relies heavily on the two sharing an especially indelible bond.

We're absolutely thrilled to have Bella join the TLoU family! https://t.co/4v9TbLhcMr — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal's turn as The Mandalorian has proved it beyond doubt that the actor can deliver an effortlessly charismatic performance even from behind a helmet that covers the entirety of his face. Thus, fans can expect him to bring a lot of talent to the table as Joel in The Last of Us.

The first episode of the series will be helmed by critically-acclaimed Russian director Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole). The show will be headed creatively and written by Neil Druckmann (Game Director and Writer, The Last of Us) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

