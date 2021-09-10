Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14 — Finale will see Ro-na and Seok-hoon get a happy ending, but what about Logan and Su-ryeon?

Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14, the last episode of the SBS drama, will see how Cheon Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) was punished for all her crimes. This would include that of pushing Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) from the cliff.

She did mention that she did not push Su-ryeon in the previous episode, though her shocks suggested that may be true.

However, if Su-ryeon is not found, Seo-jin will also be punished for her crime. For now, viewers speculate that Su-ryeon intended to jump just to strengthen complaints against Seo-jin. The promo saw Su-ryeon dressed like her doppelganger, Na Ae-gyo.

She was seated in a car, somewhere far away from Seoul. So did Su-ryeon return as Ae-gyo to ensure that Seo-jin receives the proper punishment in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14?

The promo does not answer this question. However, it ensures a happy ending for Yoon-hui’s daughter Bae Ro-na and Su-ryeon’s son Seok-hoon.

Ro-na and Seok-hoon perform together on stage in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14

The promo stills of the finale and the promo video both indicate that Ro-na and Seok-hoon will have a happy ending.

First, the promo video. Seok-hoon said that he had missed Ro-na over dinner date and he also kissed her.

Ro-na and Seok-hoon will get a happy ending in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14 (Image via sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

Additionally, the promo stills of the upcoming episodes also showed Ro-na appearing on stage as a singer and by her side was Seok-hoon. They must have studied abroad and returned for this performance, but all of this is speculation from viewers and fans.

The promo stills released by SBS also featured Seo-jin in court as she took an oath. Something that Seo-jin said in court seemed to have shocked everyone in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14. This included Seok-kyung, Seok-hoon, Jennie, and Ma-ri.

Is Logan in on Su-ryeon’s plan in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14?

The stills also featured Logan in shock as he tried to process Su-ryeon jumping from the cliff. In the promo, he was seen searching for Su-ryeon as he jumped onto a boat.

Logan’s worry would indicate that Su-ryeon jumping from a cliff was not a part of their plan in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14.

All that Logan had wanted to do was to prove to Eun-byeol that the person who killed her father, Yoon-chul, was her mother, Seo-jin. Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 14, will address what really took place on the night that Su-ryeon met with Seo-jin.

Dan-tae died after taking a bullet to his brain, so that left only Seo-jin to deal with. Depending on how the case proceeded in the finale, her fate too will be sealed.

Over the past three seasons, the show’s ratings have hit extreme highs and lows, but the interest in how Penthouse 3: War in Life will end hasn’t faded. The finale episode has created hype, as fans continue to expect further twists in the show.

