People Magazine Investigates: 5 things to know about James Byrd Jr.

James Byrd Jr. never thought that a common man like himself could ever possibly leave behind a legacy this great. His murder sparked outrage across the world and shook the city of Jasper, Texas, about two decades ago in 1998. The murder was determined to be a hate crime so brutal that the black community of the city still trembles at the thought of it.

Investigation Discovery's People Magazine Investigates is revisiting the gruesome crime in its upcoming episode on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The 49-year-old black man from Jasper City was beaten and then tied to the back of a pick-up truck by his ankles. He was then dragged nearly three miles until his body was completely decapitated.

Three white men, John William King, Shawn Berry and Lawrence Russell Brewer were found responsible for the heinous crime.

Alphonso David @AlphonsoDavid 22 years ago, James Byrd Jr. was murdered by white supremacists. He & Matthew Shepard share the title of the 2009 hate crimes prevention law. And yet as this present moment shows us, we still have much work left to do. Let’s honor James by recommitting to end hate and racism. 22 years ago, James Byrd Jr. was murdered by white supremacists. He & Matthew Shepard share the title of the 2009 hate crimes prevention law. And yet as this present moment shows us, we still have much work left to do. Let’s honor James by recommitting to end hate and racism. https://t.co/NnXvH224rL

Byrd was a divorcee and a single father of three children. He lived in a subsidized apartment by himself and became the key to revolutionizing the racially divided small town.

His body was discovered near a church the next morning, which was followed by city-wide protests gaining national as well as international attention.

Here are five facts that one must know about the African-American murder that occurred decades ago.

Content Warning: This post contains graphic details about the murder

Five things to know about James Byrd Jr.'s murder that revolutionized America

1) James Byrd Jr. struggled to survive the lynching

During the murder investigation, autoposy reports revealed that Byrd held his head up to protect it while being dragged through the dirt road. In fact, he moved his body, rolling from one side to the other to endure the pain. However, the victim's head, neck, and right arm were all severed from his body as he unexpectedly collided with an open culvert.

2) An inhuman and harrowing murder

A forensic pathologist named Dr. Tommy Brown reportedly testified mentioning the the gruesome details about the remains of James Byrd Jr. The former said that all of the victim's ribs were completely broken and his body was covered in "massive brush burn abrasions."

Brown discovered grit in the scrotal sac and saw that the man's testicles were gone. The buttocks, feet, and knees were worn out. The skin on his left cheek was also missing, revealing the bones. His toes were also missing among other body parts, and his leg muscles were completely visible.

3) James Byrd Jr.'s murder changed federal law in Texas

ADL @ADL 20 years ago, James Byrd, Jr. was violently murdered by hate-filled white supremacists. We honored his memory by working with his courageous family to spearhead passage of both a Texas hate crime law & the fed. Matthew Shepard & James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. 20 years ago, James Byrd, Jr. was violently murdered by hate-filled white supremacists. We honored his memory by working with his courageous family to spearhead passage of both a Texas hate crime law & the fed. Matthew Shepard & James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. https://t.co/5iwunt13Fn

The James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Act, which strengthened penalties for offenses driven by hate, was passed by Texas in 2001 as a result of Byrd's murder.

The federal statute known as Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act was approved in 2009. It expanded the federal government's power to prosecute hate crimes.

4) The Byrd Foundation for Racial Healing

The Byrd Foundation @byrd_foundation #thebyrdfoundationforracialhealing On June 7th, 1998 James Byrd Jr. was brutally killed because of hate. Today marks the 23rd anniversary of his death. Although, it has been 23 years, as a family we still feel the pain of losing him because his death was Senseless. #jamesbyrdjr On June 7th, 1998 James Byrd Jr. was brutally killed because of hate. Today marks the 23rd anniversary of his death. Although, it has been 23 years, as a family we still feel the pain of losing him because his death was Senseless. #jamesbyrdjr #thebyrdfoundationforracialhealing https://t.co/HZiZDLdjP2

Byrd's murder had a long-lasting impact on Texas and society in Jasper. The Byrd Foundation for Racial Healing is another legacy of the horrific murder. It was established by the victim's family a year after the murder to generate money for racial awareness, scholarships, and other projects.

5) Two executions and one life imprisonment

In 1999, two out of the three white men accused of murdering Byrd were executed while the third man was sentenced to life in prison. Lawrence Russell Brewer was executed in 2011, followed by the execution of John William King in 2019. King was considered the mastermind of the plan. Shawn Berry remains behind bars till date, only to be eligible for parole in 2038.

Byrd's murder is still considered one of the most gruesome murders in American history. However, the legacy that he left behind of that of a fighter keeps his children and family going.

The latest episode of ID's People Magazine Investigates is titled Evil Comes to Jasper. It will air on July 18 at 9 pm ET on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far