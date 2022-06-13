People Magazine Investigates: What did Mary Elizabeth Bailey's abusive stepfather do?

People Magazine Investigates will be delving deep into the spine-chilling and heartbreaking case of Mary Elizabeth Bailey dating back to 1987 in its upcoming episode on Monday, 13 June 2022, on Discovery + and Investigation Discovery.

People Magazine Investigates is a highly trending true-crime show that focuses on high-profile and jaw-dropping cases and presents them with never-seen-before footage and interviews to bring to light unthinkable resolutions and absolutely astounding twists.

The show is currently in its sixth season, and the upcoming episode is the second episode of the season. Episode 2 has been titled: Mother's Orders.

The official description for Season 6's Episode 2 of People Magazine Investigates reads:

"A mother's bond to her daughter is put to the ultimate test when one of them shoots a man dead."

Mary Elizabeth Bailey was reportedly asked to kill her abusive stepfather, Wayne Wyers — by her own mother Priscilla — with a gun when she was just a child at 11 years old.

Since the news of the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates was released, viewers of the intriguing true-crime show have been quite eager to see how the heartwrenching story of Mary Elizabeth Bailey will unfold.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look and try to find out all about what Mary Elizabeth Bailey's stepfather did ahead of the upcoming episode's release.

Learn what Mary Elizabeth Bailey's stepfather did before the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates arrives

Who was Mary Elizabeth Bailey's stepfather, and what did do?

Reportedly, Mary Elizabeth Bailey's stepfather was Wayne Wyers. He used to reportedly work as a truck driver. He was allegedly extremely abusive and used to physically abuse Mary Elizabeth Bailey's mother, Priscilla.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey, who is currently 46 years old and the author of her memoir, My Mother's Soldier, recalled living in their house in West Virginia with her mother and her abusive stepfather in what was a waking nightmare, a house of horrors.

In 1987, one day, Wayne Wyers, who was 29 years of age at the time, returned home from work to find that Mary's mother Priscilla had given his Jeep to an association. The association reportedly drove it off the road. The incident left Mary Elizabeth Bailey's stepfather Wayne Wyers furious.

A still of Mary Elizabeth Bailey and her mother Priscilla (Image Via People/Google)

He made the next few days a living hell for both Mary Elizabeth Bailey and her mother Priscilla. Mary, who was only 11 years of age at the time, reportedly witnessed him one day slapping her grandmother extremely badly.

Thereafter, Wayne Wyers began to allegedly slap her mother right before threatening to end her life with a butcher's knife. He then went on to fall asleep in his chair.

What happened to him?

As per the reports, Mary's mother, Priscilla, handed a .22-cal rifle to her and asked her to shoot Wayne Wyers in the head. Although Mary requested her mother several times not to force her to do this, her mother kept insisting.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey, at the young age of 11, shot his cruel and abusive stepfather Wayne Wyers as her mother had asked and ended his life. This unimaginable incident forever changed the entire life of Mary Elizabeth Bailey.

Episode 2 of People Magazine Investigates Season 6 airs Monday at 9 PM ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

