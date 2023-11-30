Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 episodes 1 & 2: Release date, where to watch, and more

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 is slated to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, December 20. The first season will consist of eight episodes with the first two episodes scheduled to premiere on the mentioned date. The rest of the six episodes will follow a weekly Wednesday release pattern with the season finale slated for January 31, 2024.

Respectively titled I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher and I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom, episodes 1 and 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians may come out at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

This guess can be made if the trend set by previous Disney+ shows is followed. However, there is no official update on this.

Each episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will reportedly be an hour-long

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episodes 1 and 2 are directed by James Bobin, who is also on board as one of the executive producers. Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the creators of the fantasy TV series, have been enlisted as the teleplay writers for the said episodes.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the gist of the show reads:

“12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

The portal reports that each episode will be 60 minutes long. For now, the titles and release dates of all the eight episodes have been declared. They are:

Episode 1 – I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher – December 20, 2023

Episode 2 – I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom – December 20, 2023

Episode 3 – We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium – December 27, 2023

Episode 4 – I Plunge to My Death – January 3, 2024

Episode 5 – A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers – January 10, 2024

Episode 6 – We Take a Zebra to Vegas – January 17, 2024

Episode 7 – We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of – January 24, 2024

Episode 8 – The Prophecy Comes True – January 31, 2024

Writers, directors, and source material

The director's details for the last two episodes are not known yet. Anders Engström has helmed episodes 3 and 4 while episodes 5 and 6 have Jet Wilkinson as the director.

As for the teleplay writers, given below are the details:

Episode 3 - Jonathan E. Steinberg & Monica Owusu-Breen

Episode 4 - Jonathan E. Steinberg & Joe Tracz

Episode 5 - Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg

Episode 6 - Jonathan E. Steinberg & Joe Tracz

Episode 7 - Andrew Miller

Episode 8 - Craig Silverstein

Based on Riordan’s eponymous novel series, the debut season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will reportedly be based on the first book: The Lightning Thief. The book series also consists of five other novels: The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, The Last Olympian, and The Chalice of the Gods.

If the makers of the Disney+ series have their way, we might get five seasons of the upcoming show.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episodes 1 and 2 will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, December 20.