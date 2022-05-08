"Performance of her life": Johnny Depp's team mocks Amber Heard's testimony in defamation trial

Following Amber Heard's testimony on Thursday, May 5, Johnny Depp's legal team issued a statement where they addressed the new allegations she made against the actor. The Aquaman star alleged that Depp had s*xually assaulted her with a vodka bottle, among several other accusations.

In her testimony, Heard notably spoke about their time in Australia in 2015, where she claimed that Depp had penetrated her with a bottle. As per her accusations, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had also threatened to "carve up" her face.

On the left: Amber Heard laughing with her team, not two minutes after recalling the most traumatic experiences of her life

On the right: Ben Chew clocking it's all a performance

Following Heard's accusations, a spokesperson for Depp mocked the actress in a statement to PEOPLE magazine. The individual insinuated that Heard pretended to have been abused in her testimony.

Meanwhile, Depp previously stated that Heard threw vodka bottles at him, which severed the tip of his finger. Both parties have laid heavy accusations of physical abuse against each other regarding their time in Australia in 2015.

What did Johnny Depp's legal team say about Amber Heard's testimony in the trial?

Amber Heard walking off the stand "scared"yesterday. It's a performance.

Amber Heard walking off the stand 2 days ago, not caring about Johnny's presence.
Amber Heard walking off the stand "scared"yesterday. It's a performance.
Look at Ben Chews reaction!

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Johnny Depp's legal team quoted his attorney's opening statement. In reference to the same, a spokesperson for Depp told:

"As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination."

The spokesperson also pointed out how Heard's testimony brought out new details that were not mentioned in previous court testimonies during their divorce, her restraining order hearing, or in Depp's 2020 libel lawsuit against The Sun. They further pointed out that, unlike Amber, Depp had stayed consistent with his abuse claims in the past six years.

Amber Heard posed for the camera while on the stand.

Meanwhile, a viral video from her testimony showcased the actress using a tissue. Following the video's virality, many netizens have cited the same allegations against Heard. Multiple tweets claimed that Heard posed with a tissue near her nose for a few brief seconds as she had spotted the camera in the courtroom.

Amber Heard's legal team counters the statement from Johnny Depp's spokesperson

Heard's legal team also spoke to PEOPLE and responded to the statement made by Johnny Depp's legal counsel. The 36-year-old actress' spokesperson said:

"As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

While counter-arguing the opposing statement, Amber Heard's spokesperson questioned why Depp apologized to the actress if he was innocent. The individual also called out Depp for his promise to put the "monster away for good."

In addition, the response also included a taunt where Depp's team was advised to change their strategy as Heard's spokesperson claimed that the same method led to their loss in The Sun libel trial.

Edited by Khushi Singh