Peso Pluma is set to tour the US for the first time in his career, with the DOBLE P Tour scheduled to take place from July 20 to October 20, 2023, in venues across 17 cities in the country.

Peso Pluma announced the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, and will feature a supporting performance by rapper Aleman, via a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Live Nation:

Live Nation @LiveNation General onsale for the Peso Pluma is going on tourGeneral onsale for the #DoblePTour begins this Friday at 10am local time here livemu.sc/3yXit7o Peso Pluma is going on tour ⚡️ General onsale for the #DoblePTour begins this Friday at 10am local time here livemu.sc/3yXit7o https://t.co/34kQ65ZRcK

General tickets for the tour will be available from March 30, 2023, at 10 am PDT from https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917h54V/peso-pluma-events?i. The prices for the tickets have not been announced yet.

Aleman to join Peso Pluma on tour

Peso Pluma will be joined by Mexican rapper Aleman, who is best known for his album Eclipse, which was released in 2018. The album was an international success in the Latin music scene, being a hit in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Spain.

In an exclusive interview with Rollingstone, Peso Pluma had the following to say regarding the US tour:

"It has always been a dream of mine and the whole Peso Pluma family to go on tour in the U.S. and I definitely didn’t expect it to happen so soon. But I am looking forward to connecting with my fans in every city and getting to experience every moment of this with them"

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

July 20, 2023 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

July 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 22, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 28, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

July 29, 2023 – Nashville, Tennesee at Ryman Auditorium

August 4, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

August 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre

August 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 12, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 19, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

August 26, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre

September 8, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

September 9, 2023 – Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

September 15, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Rosemont Theatre

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 13, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

October 20, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Theater at Honda Center

Tracing Peso Pluma and his career

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laije, better known by his stage name of Peso Pluma, was born on June 15, 1999, in Guadalajara, Mexico, and was influenced by hip-hop and rap music from an early age.

The singer-songwriter released his first album Disco en Vivo in 2020, quickly followed by a second album Ah y Que? The singer's stage name means lightweight or featherweight in Portuguese and is a reflection on the particular style of music that he practices, the Corrido tumbado - a fusion evolution of traditional Mexican music infused with rap, trap, and hip-hop elements.

The singer-songwriter started achieving commercial success in 2022, becoming part of Billboard’s Latin Artists on the Rise list, with more than 193 million views on YouTube. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with artists such as Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros, Luis R. Conriquez, and Tony Aguirre as well as Ovy On The Drums and Nicki Nicole.

