Petra Ecclestone net worth: Formula 1 heiress' fortune explored as she files to change her kids' last name

British fashion designer Petra Ecclestone is seeking a legal change of the names of her three children — from her ex-husband's to her own.

According to court documents obtained by media outlet TMZ, the 33-year-old is willing to change the surnames of Andrew Kulbir Stunt, James Robert Frederick Stunt, and Lavinia Stunt to Ecclestone.

The documents read:

"To confirm children's last name to mother's last name, difficult in both daily life and traveling with children with a different name to mother."

The court papers also mentioned another reason for their name change.

"Change and remove last name of absentee father who is subject to regular negative media and tabloid articles and criminal investigation."

Ecclestone's ex-husband and the father of her children, James Stunt, has been in the headlines awaiting court trial for forgery, money laundering, and being racist with a black police officer.

What is Petra Ecclestone's net worth?

Born in Westminster, London, Petra Ecclestone is the daughter of Armani model Slavica Radic and Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone.

She attended the Trevor-Roberts School and Francis Holland School in London and was always determined to be a fashion designer.

Ecclestone founded the menswear label FORM 19, and her collection was offered at retailers such as Harrods for 14 months before folding. In 2009, she signed a contract with Croatian clothing company Siscia.

Petra launched her accessories line, Stark, in 2011. Her collection included handbags embellished with 24-carat gold.

As of now, Petra Ecclestone's net worth is $400 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. In 2011, Petra purchased the Spelling mansion in Los Angeles, California, for $85 million in cash.

In 2010, she bought a second mansion for $90 million in London's affluent Chelsea district. It has been reported that the socialite has received offers for her London home exceeding $125 million since her purchase.

Petra Ecclestone also decided to sell her Spelling Mansion for $210 million in 2019, the highest sale price in California's history at the time.

Petra Ecclestone met businessman James Stunt in 2006 on a blind date. In 2011, the duo tied the knot in Italy in a lavish $15 million event. As per reports, she wore a Vera Wang gown worth £80,000.

The model's separation from Stunt left the latter suffering financially. He was forced to declare bankruptcy after his assets were frozen in 2018. After his multimillion-dollar estates were repossessed, Stunt claimed he had been robbed of over $126 million in cash and jewelry.

However, his former bodyguard, Justin Kalnutis, who was keeping watch at his home that night, has claimed there was no break-in. While Stunt has denied fabricating details of the break-in, further details remain sketchy at best.

