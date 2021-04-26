Pinocchio live-action by Disney: Meet Tom Hanks and rest of the cast as fantasy film’s Oscars 2021 nods baffle fans

For baffled fans watching the Oscars 2021, yes, Pinocchio (2019), nominated for "Best Costume Design," will be followed up with a live-action remake by Disney.

Earlier today, fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss how most people were unaware of the release of the 2019 adaptation and how "it flew under the radar."

The live-action Pinocchio movie has been in the works since 2015. And ever since Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis officially came on board in early 2020, the project’s been making steady progress moving forward. Here's what a few fans had to say:

WAIT A LIVE ACTION PINOCCHIO CAME OUT LAST YEAR?? BITCH WHAT?? WHEN?? THERE WAS NO TRAILER, HOW?? WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK??? pic.twitter.com/0oSBt8Zp0p — Ｐａｓｔａ (@PastaBo1) April 26, 2021

Was there really a PINOCCHIO live action movie? I feel like nobody heard of that when it happened. — ... (@BroWhoDis) April 26, 2021

um why is tonight the first time I’m hearing about #Pinocchio??? — GabrieLa (@GabbieRaeRocks) April 26, 2021

OK where did the Pinocchio movie come from? Was that a Netflix-only thing? — Dr. Jason Martineau (@jasonamartineau) April 26, 2021

Wait a minute there was a live-action Pinocchio movie? What kind of weird alternate universe did I wake up in because I feel like I should have known about it. — - Brandon Winckler - (@BWincklerVA) April 26, 2021

Pinocchio live-action film's cast

With Disney finally beginning production in March of this year, here is a look at the great and wholesome cast:

Tom Hanks as Geppetto

After voicing Woody across four "Toy Story" movies and playing Walt Disney himself in "Saving Mr. Banks," the actor is set to play the role of Pinocchio's father and creator.

Hanks first entered talks to join Pinocchio in late 2018 when Paddington’s Paul King was attached to direct. But it was only in December 2020, nearly a full year after Robert Zemeckis inherited directing duties, that Hanks officially signed on.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket

The Inception star will be voicing Pinocchio's conscience and one of Disney's most iconic mascots, Jiminy Cricket.

There is much speculation as to whether Levitt will perform the character's iconic "When You Wish Upon a Star," just as Jiminy's original voice actor Cliff Edwards did in the 1940 film. The actor did receive a lot of love for his singing in the movie "500 Days of Summer," so who knows what we are in for?

Cynthia Ervo as the Blue Fairy

Oscar-nominated Cynthia Ervo is slated to star in her first Disney production. And armed with amazing vocal chops, Ervo will be reprising the role of the Blue Fairy, being responsible for bringing Pinocchio to life and assigning him a conscience.

Her movie and TV work include "Bad Times at the El Royale," "Chaos Walking," "The Outsider," and the upcoming third season of "Genius."

Luke Evans as The Coachman

No stranger to a Disney production, actor Luke Evans will be voicing The Coachman, the nefarious villain who spirits Pinocchio away to Pleasure Island, where boys are turned into donkeys.

Evans seems to be keeping up with his recent tradition of portraying iconic villains across movies, including Gaston in the "Beauty and the beast" and Owen Shaw in "The Fast and the Furious 6 and 7."

Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John

His fourth time contributing to the Disney canon, having previously played Hugo Gernsback in "Tomorrowland," Ducky in "Toy Story 4," and Kamari in "The Lion King" remake. The "Key and Peele" star will voice the sly fox and crafty villain Honest John.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio

After receiving well-deserved critical acclaim for his roles in "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and Disney's Flora and Ulysses," the eleven-year-old Phenom is set to voice out one of Disney's most iconic characters, furthering the diversity in his acting portfolio at a rather young age.

