Pirates of the Caribbean 6 by Jerry Bruckheimer: Production status explored

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been in development since 2011. The project, however, came to a standstill after Johnny Depp was removed from the cast because of legal issues with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In 2018, Disney and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick made abortive attempts to reboot the franchise.

Now, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of Pirates of the Caribbean, claims that the upcoming supernatural fantasy swashbuckler film will serve as a revival for the entire franchise. He provided ComicBook with the update in response to a question regarding the future of his blockbuster franchises, Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Jerry Bruckheimer officially confirms the reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Disney is currently seeking a strategy to explore uncharted territory for its highly successful franchise. There have been numerous proposals regarding the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie, such as a film featuring Margot Robbie as the main character and a strategy for reinstating Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow.

Currently, it seems that the brand is opting for a complete reboot, commencing anew with innovative concepts and fresh characters. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Jerry Bruckheimer shared a few interesting updates regarding his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

During the interview, he revealed the potential future prospects of two of his successful franchises: Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean. Bruckheimer contemplated which of the two films would make a comeback on the silver screen first. In the process, he noted that the Pirates movie is undergoing a complete reboot. He stated:

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Meanwhile, Craig Mazin, the showrunner of The Last of Us, was engaged in a new installment of Disney's The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise before the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Writers Guild of America strike. The positive news is that despite the project's apparent stall, it was a significant turnaround.

Mazin stated to the LA Times on August 19, 2023:

"We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around."

In the well-publicized defamation case against his former wife, Amber Heard, Depp made a notable statement expressing his refusal to rejoin the franchise, regardless of the financial compensation offered. Therefore, it appears improbable that he would reconsider.

Stay tuned for more interesting updates on the franchise.