Pixar X Porsche: All about the Sally Carrera design in the works

Pixar is currently teaming up with Style Porsche and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for a one-off Porsche 911 Carrera. Jay Ward, Cars Creative Director, and Bob Pauley, Cars Production Designer, are leading this special project.

The one-of-a-kind edition is gleaned from the character Sally Carrera, who was inspired by a Porsche 911 Carrera.

The special model is all set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's. The proceeds will reportedly go to charity. The model is expected to arrive all complete with an assumably special suitcase, a matching Porsche Designer watch and some art books.

Pixar has teamed up with Porsche for a Sally Carrera design

Sally Carrera design in progress (Image Via newsroom.porsche.com)

Porsche is all set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most famous animated movies of all time with the announcement of an exclusive one-off 911. The car will be put up for auction for a special charity later this year.

In the animated film, Sally Carrera is essentially a 2002 996-generation 911 Carrera. The car shifts to Radiator Springs to become the attorney of the town.

Over the entire course of the Cars franchise, Sally is seen falling in love with Lightning McQueen, the NASCAR protagonist of the franchise.

Sally is in quite an unusual metallic blue color. It has a pinstripe "tattoo" on the spoiler and quite interesting wheels in turbo twist-style as well.

A still from Pixar Animation Studios (Image Via Pixar.com)

The brand new in-progress 911 will be a completely road-legal car. The car is all set to be a 992-generation model that looks like it will be a Carrera GTS.

It will also have a manual transmission. Team design and team exclusive Manufaktur from Porsche has been working simultaneously with a small number of Pixar employees, entailing the production designer of Cars, Bob Pauley and creative director of Cars, Jay Ward.

This specially designed car will have the same blue color on the body just like in the animated movie and several additional exterior factors, a present-day interpretation of the wheels of Sally, custom made badges, some extra silver trim and, the famous tattoo, of course.

Sally Carrera (Image Via Pixar.com)

The interior will of the car will come in a light color with accents of blue, custom made side sills and some more badges.

Porsche has exclaimed that this special project has been in progress for several months now, but the entire collaborative team is doubling down on its efforts because of the current war in Ukraine.

The auction's proceeds will reportedly go to Girls Inc. to form long-term education programs for girls in the US and also to UNHCR, the refugee agency of the UN, to provide support to kids and their families displaced and affected by the ongoing war.

Sally Carrera (Image Via newsroom.porsche.com)

The production of Sally Carrera was first declared at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Porsche has exclaimed that further information will be provided later in 2022 as the project makes its progression.

Edited by Saman