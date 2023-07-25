Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food - Release date, air time, plot, and more

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, a documentary special, releases on August 2, 2023, at 3 am ET, on Netflix. The documentary entails an investigation into the dark side of the food industry.

It explores the hidden dangers lurking in our food supply, from pesticides and herbicides to antibiotics and hormones, and reveals the corporate greed that is driving the food industry to put profits ahead of safety.

The official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"A call to action for the officials who have the power to mitigate the danger caused by foodborne pathogens that kill thousands of people in the U.S. every year."

The show is written by Jeff Benedict and directed by Stephanie Soechtig.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food will uncover food industry's dirty secrets

The food we eat is supposed to nourish us, but what if it's actually poisoning us? In recent years, there has been a growing number of reports of food contamination, from E. coli in lettuce to salmonella in eggs. But this is just one of the many instances.

There have been millions and millions of food contamination cases that have occurred throughout the years, however, the blatant fabrication and the lack of reporting of these critical issues have led to ignorance among the community towards this grave problem.

The truth is that our food is riddled with toxins, from pesticides and herbicides to antibiotics and hormones. These toxins can cause a wide range of health problems, from headaches and nausea to cancer and reproductive disorders.

Now, Netflix's documentary special Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food promises to blow the whole thing wide apart as it brings to light these various significant issues that are plaguing the food industry. The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

"A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, POISONED: THE DIRTY TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FOOD exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like e. Coli and salmonella."

The trailer for Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food opens with a powerful statement:

"The food you eat could be poisoning you."

A jarring reminder that sets the tone for the entire documentary, the show is a disturbing and eye-opening look at the dark side of the food industry. The documentary features interviews with families who have been affected by food poisoning, showcasing images of contaminated food that has been tainted with pesticides, herbicides, and other toxins.

These interviews are heartbreaking and they help to put a human face on the issue. In one interview, a mother tells the story of how her son died from E. coli poisoning. In another interview, a father talks about how his daughter was left with permanent brain damage after she was poisoned by Salmonella.

The trailer ends with a call to action:

"It's time to take back control of our food apply and demand safe food for our families."

These strong visuals, powerful interviews, and a clear call to action raise awareness of the issue of food safety. Not only is the trailer disturbing and eye-opening, but it is an important wake-up call that will change the way audiences think about food.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food premieres on Netflix on August 2, 2023, at 3 am ET.