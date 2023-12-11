Pokemon x Clarks Originals Torhill Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Clarks Originals recently joined forces with Pokemon to launch their fresh take on the Torhill silhouette. The two labels together created four intriguing colorways motivated by the cartoon series’ four characters, namely Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander.

On December 8, 2023, the Pokemon x Clarks Originals Torhill Pack was officially launched for sale. The four colorways were made available across a variety of retailers, including Clarks as well as select online and in-store merchants.

The shoes are currently being sold at a retail price of $140 for each pair. They are available in unisex sizes ranging from US4 to US13.

Pokemon x Clarks Originals Torhill Pack offered four iterations inspired by the cartoon’s characters

Clarks Originals embarked on a nostalgic journey by partnering with the highly acclaimed Pokemon series. This creative partnership has resulted in the creation of an intriguing fusion of iconic Pokemon figures and vintage sneakers. Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and Pikachu are the four iconic Pokemon creatures that are included in this exclusive assortment.

Because each character is so beautifully rendered on the Clarks Originals Torhill, both lovers of the Pokemon franchise and shoe connoisseurs should own this pair. The Pokemon x Clarks Originals Torhill Pack is a perfect example of the careful consideration of minute details that Clarks is famous for.

Each model in the collection is constructed from fine suede in nuanced tones that resemble the distinguishing hues of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and Pikachu. These shades create the package's signature look.

The tongue tags are detailed with 8-bit depictions of each character, which lends a touch of nostalgia to the entirely contemporary shape. Furthermore, the side heel of each footwear is elegantly stitched with a Poke Ball in muted tones that are a perfect match. In addition, the set features specially created hang tags that contain co-branding from both Clarks and Pokemon.

Also, there is a supplementary tag that displays the Pokedex number of all the characters, which is a smart tribute to the Pokemon tradition. This number is positioned on the back of the heel, which serves to further bolster the overall motif presented.

Both the ribbed rubber midsole and the robust rubber outsole of these shoes are what bring the design of these sneakers to a conclusion.

The description of these collaborative footwear designs on the shoe brand’s website reads,

“Arriving in colorful suede that’s topped with intricate Poké Ball embroidery, Torhill Explore puts a playful spin on a day-to-day hero. We’ve crafted this pair with chunky, durable soles for a statement look, and modelled its streamlined, lace-up silhouette on our iconic Wallabee.”

It continues as follows:

“Graphic iterations of most-loved Pokémon characters decorate the tongue, while debossed branded logo fobs lend a special-edition finish to this heritage-inspired casual shoe.”

For those who may not know, the two brands have previously collaborated to unveil a 10-piece collection in August 2022. This wider assortment offered footwear designs inspired by Pikachu, Mewto, and Squirtle.

Don’t miss out on the newly released Pokemon x Clarks Originals footwear pack that is currently accessible from the brand’s online site.