Pokimane bursts into laughter while reacting to her look-alike

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys reacted to Twitch streamer Sanah “Nieuczesana’s” cosplay of her.

League of Legends streamer Nieuczesana had done a “Pokimane” cosplay back in May 2019. The streamer wore a similar black outfit with black sweatpants and what looked like a black fabric necklace.

Pokimane has hosted Twitch streams wearing similar clothes, as the Polish streamer also posted about the cosplay on her Twitter. Regardless, Pokimane could hardly hold her laughter when she recently saw the cosplay, and commented that the only notable difference was that she was “fatter than Nieuczesana” back then.

Pokimane reacts to Nieuczesana’s cosplay, bursts into laughter

Pokimane immediately burst into laughter when she saw Nieuczesana’s cosplay representation of her. She could not believe how similar the streamer looked, as Nieuczesana imitated Pokimane while posing for her Twitch viewers. Pokimane said that the “hair” was too curly, but could not help comment upon the similarities:

“I mean the outfit is very much like me, the hair is a little too curly but it’s still pretty good. Oh my, this is literally like me four years ago. Also, I am a lot fatter.”

The streamer was obviously thrilled about the cosplay, and burst into laughter again. Nieuczesana is a Polish streamer who is popular for her League of Legends content. The streamer also plays other games like Valorant, Teamfight Tactics and Minecraft and currently has around 215k followers on Twitch.

She posted the Pokimane cosplay back in May 2019, and still has the tweet pinned to her profile.

Regardless, as the video suggests, Pokimane was thrilled to see the cosplay, and could hardly hold her laughter. Nieuczesana is often called the “Polish Pokimane” and did the cosplay as a joke. She had posted that “she is not a creep” and is only doing the cosplay for “memes.”

(Timestamp: 2:50)

It must also be noted that this is not the first time that Pokimane has reacted to the specific cosplay. She had in April 2020 posted a video on YouTube in which she went over a number of “lookalikes.” The streamer was impressed back then as well due to the detailed way in which Nieuczesana had recreated her photograph, as can be seen in the above video.

