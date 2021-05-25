Pokimane sparks controversy online with tweet on capitalism

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, one of the biggest names on Twitch, recently came under fire because of her views on capitalism.
The 24-year-old streamer recently took to her alternate Twitter account to express her stance on capitalism, and her opinion has left the internet divided.
Several Twitter users believed that Pokimane was being a little hypocritical. According to them, her income is directly generated by viewers consuming her content across the globe.
They also referred to her numerous endorsements and claimed that since she was a "walking advertisement" for Twitch.
As a result, her divisive statement ended up triggering a whole new debate on capitalism online.
Pokimane leaves the internet divided over capitalism tweet
Over the past couple of years, Pokimane's meteoric rise in popularity has intensified, with the Moroccan-born streamer cementing her spot at the top of Twitch's viewing charts.
Pokimane initially dabbled in Fortnite and League of Legends. She later branched out and tried her hand at games such as Among Us and Valorant. The Twitch star has developed a multi-faceted approach towards streaming that has not only reaped rich dividends but has also earned her a stellar following.
Despite being one of the most popular streamers on the internet today, Pokimane is no stranger to criticism, having borne witness to the internet's toxic side on many occasions.
Pokimane's fan base is believed to be primarily made up of male "simps." These fans make exorbitant donations and often exhibit borderline toxic behavior in return for an iota of affection from their favorite streamer.
Pokimane's recent tweet on capitalism ended up opening the floodgates to a wide range of opinions on Twitter.
Most users called her out over her massive income and the dynamic which she shares with her fans.
From the reactions above, it seems as though Pokimane's tweet on capitalism has ended up invoking the ire of the online community.