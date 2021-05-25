Pokimane sparks controversy online with tweet on capitalism

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, one of the biggest names on Twitch, recently came under fire because of her views on capitalism.

The 24-year-old streamer recently took to her alternate Twitter account to express her stance on capitalism, and her opinion has left the internet divided.

capitalism rewards psychopathic behavior. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) May 23, 2021

Several Twitter users believed that Pokimane was being a little hypocritical. According to them, her income is directly generated by viewers consuming her content across the globe.

They also referred to her numerous endorsements and claimed that since she was a "walking advertisement" for Twitch.

twitch made an animation of me and it's gonna be shown in TIMES SQUARE 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/LvTRafcACi — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 24, 2021

As a result, her divisive statement ended up triggering a whole new debate on capitalism online.

Pokimane leaves the internet divided over capitalism tweet

Over the past couple of years, Pokimane's meteoric rise in popularity has intensified, with the Moroccan-born streamer cementing her spot at the top of Twitch's viewing charts.

Pokimane initially dabbled in Fortnite and League of Legends. She later branched out and tried her hand at games such as Among Us and Valorant. The Twitch star has developed a multi-faceted approach towards streaming that has not only reaped rich dividends but has also earned her a stellar following.

Despite being one of the most popular streamers on the internet today, Pokimane is no stranger to criticism, having borne witness to the internet's toxic side on many occasions.

Pokimane's fan base is believed to be primarily made up of male "simps." These fans make exorbitant donations and often exhibit borderline toxic behavior in return for an iota of affection from their favorite streamer.

when the multi-millionaire twitch streamer complains about capitalism on the timeline pic.twitter.com/ek9okirqTG — zaptie 🦃 (@zaptiee) May 24, 2021

Pokimane's recent tweet on capitalism ended up opening the floodgates to a wide range of opinions on Twitter.

Most users called her out over her massive income and the dynamic which she shares with her fans.

you have to be more specific here lmao. you do realize you personally utilize and are rewarded for a capitalist defined career right? — chip (@justice_chip) May 23, 2021

ur pretty good at this capitalism thing tho 😅 — Lumi (@MissLumii) May 23, 2021

Since she has employees does that mean they're exploited? — x-Ian 🇺🇲 in constant pain (@KhahkonenSZN) May 23, 2021

She's speaking facts, if you ignore everything she just said — Randomdude (@9justrandomdude) May 23, 2021

Exactly bro, why is a narcissist saying this? Her whole success is based off pretending to be a perfect person which is a psycho mindset in itself — DevilsFox (@DevilsFox6) May 23, 2021

This tweet ain't it, hypocrisy just reached a new high. There's still time to delete. — Dipo (@ItBMeDP) May 23, 2021

Love you respect you, but capitalism rewards efficiency, keeps the government out of the peoples pockets, and incentives innovation. Poki you wouldnt even be Poki if it weren’t for capitalism. What is the alternative here ma’am? — Quinn Stokes (@youngsimba333) May 23, 2021

turn off all your sorts of revenue on twitch then — Unter Boi (@thatoneunterguy) May 23, 2021

She doesn't just participate. She actively engages in it, takes advantage of it for more than survival, and has the power to help or create change. Yet does nothing but amass more and more wealth. Actions speak louder than words, and all I see are words. — PurrGatory (@J_Sanchez45) May 23, 2021

Pokimane has the audacity to criticize capitalism when she has all the marks of a ruthless businesswoman and leveraged her simps, not just as her income, but as products to sell towards advertisers and sponsors.



🙄 — Smoothb0re (@Smoothb0re) May 23, 2021

Pokimane really out here complaining about the best economic system that has brought her so much money



lol xd. — Ɔomiv (@Cahmiv) May 23, 2021

Wtf? Pokimane, you make millions out of capitalism, and yet you tweeted this? Lmfao you’re basically calling yourself a psychopath — Gozorp (@GozorpGarfield) May 25, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems as though Pokimane's tweet on capitalism has ended up invoking the ire of the online community.