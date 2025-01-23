Post Malone and Oreo collaborate to launch limited-edition cookies: Flavor, availability, and more details explored 

Post Malone and Oreo have joined forces to release a limited-edition cookie that celebrates the artist’s career while offering fans a unique twist on the classic treat. The new Post Malone Oreo cookies will feature a first-of-its-kind swirled crème made with salted caramel and shortbread flavors, sandwiched between one chocolate Oreo cookie and one golden Oreo cookie. The collaboration marks another major partnership for Malone, known for his innovative collaborations with brands like Bud Light and Crocs.

This special edition cookie also includes nine unique embossments inspired by Malone’s musical career, such as a guitar pick and a butterfly. Fans can expect to find these cookies available for presale on January 27 exclusively on the Oreo website, with a wider release at retailers starting February 3.

Post Malone and Oreo collab: A unique twist on Oreo’s signature design

The Post Malone and Oreo collaboration introduces a creative design element to the cookies. Each cookie features one chocolate and one golden Oreo, with a swirl of salted caramel and shortbread crème at the center. This innovative flavor choice aligns with Malone’s personal preferences; the artist mentioned in an interview with USA Today that he has been on a "salted caramel kick" for the past two years.

In addition to its unique flavor profile, the cookies boast nine different embossments that pay homage to Malone's artistic journey. These include symbols like a guitar pick, chains, and a butterfly, offering fans a glimpse into the artist’s world.

Release date and availability

The limited-edition Post Malone and Oreo cookies will be available for presale on January 27 through Oreo’s official website. Fans eager to get early access can sign up for presale notifications. The cookies will hit shelves at retailers nationwide starting February 3, but they’ll only be available for a limited time, so fans are encouraged to act quickly.

Post Malone and Oreo collab for exclusive cookies (Image via Oreo)

This Post Malone and Oreo collaboration also provides two purchasing options: single packs for those who want to try them out and larger packs for households or fans looking to stock up.

Post Malone’s personal connection to Oreos

Post Malone has shared his lifelong love for Oreo cookies, making this partnership particularly meaningful. In an interview with USA Today, he described himself as an Oreo purist, saying he enjoys eating them “the way they are” without any added dips or twists. The artist also emphasized the collaborative process of creating the cookie, noting that the salted caramel and shortbread combination was a clear winner from the start.

“It was love at first bite, to be poetic,” Malone told USA Today, highlighting his excitement for the final product.

A collectible experience for fans

Beyond the flavor, the Post Malone Oreo cookies serve as a collectible item for fans of the artist. The embossments on the cookies represent iconic symbols tied to his career, creating a unique blend of art and dessert. Whether it’s the guitar pick symbolizing his music or the butterfly reflecting his creative evolution, these cookies add a layer of storytelling to an already innovative treat.

The Post Malone and Oreo collaboration delivers a fresh take on the classic cookie while celebrating the artist’s career. With its salted caramel and shortbread crème, unique embossments, and dual-cookie design, this limited-edition treat is set to make waves among fans of both the artist and the beloved cookie brand.

