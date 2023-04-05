Following a five-year hiatus, Pretty Lights will embark on a new tour called Soundship Spacesystem from August 4 to December 2, 2023.

The producer announced his new tour via a two-minute teaser video on his official Instagram page:

The presale for the tour begins on April 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by registering at http://prettylightsmusic.com. General tickets will be available starting April 7, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pre-sales and tickets will be available at http://prettylightsmusic.com. Prices for tickets have not been announced yet. Tickets for The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, and where they will be available from, will be announced later.

Pretty Lights bringing new music after five years

Pretty Light's last live performances were at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, after which he appeared for a virtual live performance with record producer Break Science. A preview of his brand-new, as-of-yet untitled music single was also included in the announcement of the new tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

August 4, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at The Mission Ballroom

August 5, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at The Mission Ballroom

August 6, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at The Mission Ballroom

August 10, 2023 — Dillon, Colorado, at Dillon Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 — Dillon, Colorado, at Dillon Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 — Dillon, Colorado, at Dillon Amphitheatre

August 24, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

August 25, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

August 26, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

September 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Franklin Music Hall

September 15, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Franklin Music Hall

September 16, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Franklin Music Hall

September 22, 2023 — Redmond, Oregon, at Cascade Equinox Festival

September 23, 2023 — Redmond, Oregon, at Cascade Equinox Festival

September 24, 2023 — Redmond, Oregon, at Cascade Equinox Festival

September 29, 2023 — New York City, New York, at The Brooklyn Mirage

September 30, 2023 — New York City, New York, at The Brooklyn Mirage

October 19, 2023 — Chicago, Ilinois at The Salt Shed

October 20, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed

October 21, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed

October 26, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

October 27, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

October 28, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

October 29, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

October 30, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

October 31, 2023 — Live Oak, Florida, at Hulaween

November 3, 2023 — Pelham, Tennessee, at The Caverns

November 4, 2023 — Pelham, Tennessee, at The Caverns

November 9, 2023 — San Franciso, California, at The Warfield

November 10, 2023 — San Franciso, California, at The Warfield

November 11, 2023 — San Franciso, California, at The Warfield

December 1, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mardi Gras World

December 2, 2023 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mardi Gras World

Tracing Pretty Lights and his music career

Derek Vincent Smith, better known by his stage name Pretty Lights, first began making music while skateboarding with Michal Menert while he was in junior school. Together, they formed the band The Freeze, which was the runner-up in a community battle of bands in their sophomore year.

After dropping out of university, Pretty Lights released his debut studio album, Taking Up Your Precious Time, which failed to make the charts. The album was followed by two other albums, neither of which had any real influence on the charts.

Pretty Lights achieved critical acclaim with his fourth studio album, A Color Map of the Sun, which was released on July 2, 2013. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Dance/Electronica album charts and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

