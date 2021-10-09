'Pretty Smart' ending explained: Which ship sails and which one sinks for the lovebirds? (SPOILERS)

Pretty Smart, Netflix's newest sitcom has a modern touch with old-fashioned TV show comedy. On the premise of a personal crisis, the show breaks stereotypes with humor and nostalgia.

Created by Jack Dolgen and Dough Mand, the sitcom revolves around Chelsea (Emily Osment), who decides to move in with her sister Claire (Olivia Macklin) and her not-so-smart roommates Grant (Gregg Sulkin), Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), and Solona (Cinthya Carmon) on the outskirts of LA. Even though being an outcast due to her intellectual self, Claire softens her hard shell and learns to bond with the group.

Here's the explanation for Pretty Smart's ending.

Netflix's 'Pretty Smart': Ending explained

There are so many questions to answer but knowing the 'love scenario' in the sitcom, there are only two questions everyone needs the answers for.

[SPOLIERS AHEAD]

Do Grant and Chelsea end up together in 'Pretty Smart'?

As much as everyone wants the answer to be yes, it's sadly a no. The two do come close but are still very far from making it work.

After finally gelling up with the gang, Chelsea develops feelings for Grant, something she thought would never happen, but is fearful of acting on her feelings for him, especially since he's her sister's roommate and an ex, so she can't break the girl code, right?

The romance may blossom, and the feelings may be mutual, but timing is never a friend for people in love.

Are Grant and Claire back together in 'Pretty Smart'?

Claire is all happy-go-lucky with her new boyfriend Dave but realizes that she's getting cold feet, especially when he invites her over to meet his parents. Looking at Claire's history of relationships, she always dips out when things start moving faster than she wants them to.

Between all this mess, Claire realizes that she still has feelings for Grant, which leads to her breakup with Dave, not being aware that her sister, Chelsea, is the one developing feelings for Grant and was waiting to talk to her about it.

While the sitcom successfully shows the ups and downs of friendship, it ends in a palpable tension in the 'love triangle' between Chelsea, Grant, and Claire, especially when Jayden and Solana are aware of the ships clashing. An exciting cliffhanger indeed, but not so much for Grant.

As lovers of Pretty Smart await Netflix's season renewal announcement and their answers to the season finale, it's time for the rest to binge on the show. Pretty Smart is now streaming on Netflix.

