'Pretty Smart' takeaways: Lessons learned on life, friendships and relationships from Netflix's latest sitcom (SPOILERS AHEAD) 

Hidden messages and life lessons are a thing for Netflix, especially with its latest sitcom, Pretty Smart, which is all about the rollercoaster that relationships are. The sitcom is created by the infamous directors of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother, Jack Dolgen and Dough Mand.

The show revolves around the intellectual Chelsea (Emily Osment) and her adjustment to her new life in L.A. living with her sister Claire (Olivia Macklin) and her roommates Grant (Gregg Sulkin), Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), and Solona (Cinthya Carmon). Viewers of Pretty Smart will see and feel the hardships of relationships, but with comedy.

'Pretty Smart': Takeaways from the sitcom

The lovechild of New Girl and Two Broke Girls, Pretty Smart is all about how a minor crisis can turn into something positive. It's never too late to start afresh and embrace new experiences anyway, right?

Breaking Stereotypes

The sitcom broke one stereotype at a time, from casting a blonde as an intellectual and book-smart character to giving a deeper and more complicated personality to each character. Pretty Smart also celebrates the West Coast archetypes, the LGBTQ+ community, and the oh-so-influencing social media influencers who otherwise tend to get a bad rap.

Blooming Relationships

The series starts with Chelsea moving in with her sister, which gives a nod towards improving and cherishing sibling relationships. Both Chelsea and Claire seem to grow closer as the series progresses, putting their past to rest, which initially distanced them from each other. The characters of the show all belong to different segments of society and have almost nothing in common, yet it's the friendship that binds them together.

The official synopsis for Pretty Smart reads:

"After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant, Solana and Jayden. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family."

Pretty Smart might be a cheesy comedy but it revolves around everyday life nuances and an ever-evolving friendship within the group, making it a good watch for viewers of all ages.

