Project Runway season 20 release date and time explored

Bravo is all set to bring in yet another season of Project Runway. This time, it is the All-Stars edition, which means the contestants will be former designer participants from different seasons. A total of 14 contenders will compete in the upcoming season 20 to claim the title that they missed in their respective seasons.

The official synopsis of Project Runway season 20 reads:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

The winner will receive a cash prize of $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Project Runway Season 20 will air on June 15

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 will premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the show on Peacock the following day. Each episode will consist of 90 minutes.

Those who don’t have access to the Bravo channel can opt for live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Xtreme, Philo, YouTube TV, dish, and DirecTV Stream.

Contestants, judges, and more explored

Season 4 winner Christian Siriano will host and mentor Project Runway season 20. The judges’ panel will include Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Many guest judges will join the panel throughout the season. Some of them include Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, Jennie Garth, Paulina Porizkova, Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, Willy Chavarria, Kate Chastain; Luann de Lesseps, Batsheva Hay, Coleman Domingo, Steven Kolb, and Zac Posen.

The 14 returning contestants of the franchise participating in season 20 are:

Kara Saun — Season 1

Brittany Allen — Season 18

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste — Season 19

Laurence Basse — Season 15

Fabio Costa — Season 10

Bishme Cromartie — Season 17

Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie — Season 3

Mila Hermanovski — Season 7

Rami Kashou — Season 4

Viktor Luna — Season 9

Korto Momolu — Season 5

Nora Pagel — Season 1

Hester Sunshine — Season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou — Season 19

Viewers can expect incredible designs from the contestants who will be assigned many challenging tasks in the new season. As per the press release, the challenges will include “the return of the classic denim challenge and a uniform refresh for fan favorites from the cast of Below Deck.”

In the Project Runway season 20 trailer, all the captains of Below Deck were featured. Only time will tell whether the captains turn models for the designers or a fashion show will be held on a yacht. The clip also showed a lot of drama, including fights and heartbreaks.

During BravoCon 2022, Christian first teased the return of the fashion reality TV show. He said:

“We found designers from Season 1. We even have a designer from my season, which will be really interesting because I'm the boss."

Rami Kashou is the former contestant who is from the mentor’s season. While Christian won season 4, Rami finished second. It will be interesting to watch the two fashion designers come face-to-face, but this time, Christian will be Rami’s mentor.

Project Runway season 10 will air its special two-part premiere on Thursday on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes