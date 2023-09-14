Puma x Neymar NJR78 Future boots: Everything we know so far

Neymar, the legendary footballer from Brazil, and Puma, the giant footwear company, have been in partnership since 2020 and have created some amazing footwear for football lovers. Since Neymar ended his 15-year partnership with Nike and joined the Puma family, he hasn't looked back.

Neymar recently made history by scoring his 78th goal for his motherland and securing his place as the highest goalscorer for Brazil, beating the likes of Pele to cinch the coveted title.

The Santos-bred footballer has decided to celebrate this feat by collaborating with Puma to create the NJR78 Future boots and gift them to 78 people who helped him break the record.

More details on the Puma x NJR78 Future boots

On the collaboration, Puma’s official site wrote:

'Neymar Jr. has personally selected the special group that includes family, friends, coaches, current and ex-teammates, and Brazil legends, all of whom will receive the boot number that corresponds to the goals they have scored for their national team. Neymar Jr. and PUMA will also give away one pair of the boots in a special competition @pumafootball.'

The NJR78 FUTURE football boots come in a color variation of white, PUMA gold, and Matte gold, and they feature 10 unique icons created by Neymar himself, representing 10 special moments in his life.

The first image is that of a much younger Neymar on the right boot and artfully transcends to a present-day image of Neymar on the left boot. The images are surrounded by the quote, 'History doesn't repeat itself' and the front of the boot is decorated by Neymar's first signature.

The 10 icons created by Neymar are:

1. Neymar drawing himself as Pele in his school notebook

2. A letter Neymar’s mother wrote to him.

3. The bus stop where he used to take the bus to practice.

4. Zito—the Santos FC football star who carved a path for him in Santos.

5. Neymar’s first trophy as a top-scorer at a youth championship

6. Betinho—Neymar’s first coach

7. The date of his Santos club debut—March 7, 2009

8. Celebration of Neymar’s first goal for Santos

9. Neymar’s first goal for Brazil

10. Neymar's first championship win for Brazil.

On the collaboration, Neymar said:

"Breaking the record is a dream come true. Pele is my hero and has been an inspiration to me and many young children growing up in Brazil. I would not be where I am today if it was not for the support of my family and many who have helped me along my journey; afterAfter reaching 78 goals, I wanted to do something special and show my appreciation for them."

He added:

"Together with Puma, we have created 78 pairs of FUTURE boots that will be gifted to the 78 people who have influenced me on and off the pitch. To those people, I want to give my gratitude and a part of this record that they have helped me achieve.'

The pair of NJR78 FUTURE football boots will come with a unique white protective outer sleeve with gloss gold foiled graphics and a signed Neymar Jr. certificate of authenticity.

The collection features white cotton archive gloves made to preserve the limited-edition items, which are not for sale.

What a unique way to commemorate a remarkable feat for his country. The collection is reminiscent of childhood dreams, the importance of family and well-wishers, and idols who inspire.