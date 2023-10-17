Puma x Pleasures collaboration: Everything we know so far

Puma, a leading German fashion brand, and Pleasures, a Los Angeles-based streetwear label, have linked up to create a capsule collection. This collection includes cut-and-sew items such as a patterned puffer jacket, a zip-off jacket, essential hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and several accessories.

This collaboration is coming a few months after the brands unveiled the DIY-inspired Overdyed Velophasis sneakers that quickly became a sneakerhead favorite. Along with this, the collection also has a masked bucket hat, a messenger bag, and two more colorways of the retro-inspired Velophasis.

The Velophasis sneakers were released earlier this year. (Image via Instagram/pleasures official page)

The partnership blends references from both Germany and Los Angeles in a playful manner to honor their rich cultural diversity. Select items feature exaggerated Sportatikelhersteller graphics, which means "Sporting goods manufacturer" in German - a nod to Puma's history as a manufacturer of track spikes and football boots.

Although some of the collection's pieces, like the off-white colorway of the Velophasis, haven't been released, and the pricing of the collection's items is yet to be disclosed, the Puma website has announced that the collection will drop on October 21, 2023, and will be available for purchase on the official Puma and Pleasures brand websites.

A closer look at the Puma × Pleasures collection

The collection features:

1. A messenger bag

The messenger bag (Image via Instagram/Pleasures)

The travel-size bag is dressed in black with a lilac and white star-shaped design adorning the middle. The bag features Cordura ripstop fabric, two handles with a clasp to hold them together, and the brand names in white lettering.

The brand's logos are also embossed on the front with Sportatikelhersteller at the base of the bag. The buckle unit on the sides and the upper part of the bag enhances its sturdy appearance.

2. A masked bucket hat

The masked bucket hat (Image via Instagram/Pleasures)

This version of a bucket hat is unlike the regular bucket hat silhouette. The collaborating brands tweaked the traditional design to include an elongated face mask with an opening at the eye area to give it a futuristic vibe.

It is dressed in black and white hues. The white embroidery lining the hat provides an impressive contrast against the black-themed piece. The drawstring attached to the hat ensures head fitting, and the German inscription can be seen at the base of the piece.

3. A puffer jacket

The puffer jacket (Image via Instagram/Pleasures)

The collection includes this gorgeous orange puffer jacket with an all-over geometric pattern. The glossy design is complemented by the brands' logos and the German inscription on the back and the arm of the jacket.

4. The zip-off jacket and hoodies

The zip-off jacket and hoodie (Image via Instagram/Pleasures)

The collection's Y2K aesthetic is strongly expressed in these pieces, with the bold white lettering on the back of the hoodies and the Pleasures and Puma logos on the back of the zip-off jacket. They come in a cool black colorway with the white creating the perfect fashionable contrast.

5. The velophasis in a bold orange colorway

The Velophasis in bold orange colorway (Image via Instagram/Pleasures)

The impressive Velophasis silhouette has been dressed in a gorgeous colorway of bold orange mixes with yellow and black color blocking. The upper part of the sneakers is composed of embroidered patterns and rubber overlays coming together in a fabulous burst of colors.

The brands' logos are placed on the tongue in black and orange, inside and underneath the sneakers.

In celebration of their second collaboration, the two brands will be hosting the Velophasis Sound System event in the German capital, Berlin.

The collection drops on October 21 and will be available in Puma and Pleasures stores, flagship stores, and selected retailers worldwide.