PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection: Everything we know so far

The PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection is set to take the fashion and motorsport worlds by storm. The collaboration sees global sportswear giant PUMA joining forces with the prestige of Scuderia Ferrari and the creative genius and designer Joshua Vides. The trio comes together to deliver a collection that perfectly encapsulates the speed of Formula 1 and the cultural impact of street art.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, this partnership celebrates the return of Formula 1 to the city by paying homage to the sport’s storied past. The collection draws inspiration from the iconic colors of the 1970s, a nod to the first "golden era" of Formula 1 in America. The striking Ferrari red is complemented by pristine white accents, reminiscent of the car liveries that once dominated the racetrack.

Scheduled for release in conjunction with the buzz of the Las Vegas GP, the PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection brings forth a unique aesthetic to apparel, footwear, and accessories. Each item in the collection is expected to be an instant classic, with prices revealed at the time of launch.

For those looking to be part of this exclusive drop, the collection will be available at select PUMA and Ferrari stores, as well as on their official websites.

PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection will be available at PUMA and Ferrari stores

Expand Tweet

The collection presents an array of apparel including a race jacket and pants, a hoodie, a crew sweater, and T-shirts. All bearing the unique artistic touches of Joshua Vides.

The artist's hand-drawn and hand-painted style provides a bespoke quality to each piece, offering fans of the brand and sport a slice of motorsport history mixed with contemporary design.

Joshua Vides's influence is unmistakable, with the crew sweater's round number circle and the race jacket's brushed details offering a handcrafted feel. Each item appears as though touched by the artist himself, transforming standard racewear into collectible pieces of art.

PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection (Image via Puma website)

The collection's unique feature comes in the form of Velcro patches that not only serve as bold design elements but also allow wearers to customize their gear. This personalized touch ensures that each piece can tell its own story, tailored to the individual's taste.

For sneakerheads, the PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection includes the PUMA Suede, TUFF, and RS-X models. These shoes are designed to reflect the adrenaline and flair of Formula 1 racing while staying true to the streetwise edge that PUMA is known for.

This exclusive collection invites both motorsport enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals to express their passion for racing and art. As the anticipation for the Las Vegas GP mounts, this collaboration offers the perfect way to celebrate the high-octane excitement of the event.

The PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari x Joshua Vides collection is a unique convergence of art, motorsport legacy, and contemporary style, that is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

The release date is timed with the electric atmosphere of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, offering the perfect backdrop for this exclusive launch. Prepare to witness the fusion of speed and style, and make sure to claim a piece of this unparalleled collaboration.