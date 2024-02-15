Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser watch collection: Everything we know so far

The Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser watch collection stands out in the vast sea of timepiece collaborations. It offers a humorous take on love, perfect for Valentine's Day. The concept revolves around the theme of heartbreak. At the center of this design is a customized seconds hand. It features the letter “L,” which is meant to stand for “loser.”

Released on February 9, 2024, the Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser watch collection is priced between $249 and $259. It is available exclusively on Timex’s official site.

More about the Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser watch collection

Every timepiece in the Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser watch collection revives the classic Q Timex design from the 1970s. A rotating top ring and a functional battery hatch are the model's key features. The face of the watch has a domed acrylic crystal, adding to its durability and vintage look. The dial is complemented by luminant markings that ensure readability in low-light conditions.

Each watch boasts a 50M water resistance. The case size is a comfortable 38mm with an 18mm lug. This makes each timepiece suitable for various wrist sizes.

The collection also has stainless steel and gold-tone options to meet the preferences of different consumers.

The Q Timex line is a remarkable part of the history of Timex, dating back to the 1970s. It was known for its quartz movement. This was a significant innovation at the time.

The Loser watch collection has brought back the essence of the era. It combines vintage design elements with modern watchmaking techniques.

The Loser watch collection is a testament to the power of collaboration. It brings together style, humor, and thoughtful design.

Priced between $249 and $259, these watches offer a unique take on the classic Q Timex design. This collection is sure to be a hit among those who appreciate a good laugh and great style.

