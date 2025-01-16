Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix recalled: States affected, reasons, and more details explored

On January 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a limited recall of Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen. The recall, issued by The Quaker Oats Company, affects select two-pound boxes of the mix distributed across 11 states.

The need to recall stems from concerns about the risks posed to individuals with allergies or sensitivities. Consumption of the affected mix could result in severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Reason for the Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix recall: Undeclared milk allergen

Pearl Milling Company™ Original Pancake & Waffle Mix (Image via Pearl Milling Company)

The issue was first identified when a retail partner alerted Quaker to the potential presence of milk in the pancake and waffle mix. While no adverse reactions have been reported so far, the company took immediate action to ensure public safety. According to the FDA:

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

Product details: How to identify the recalled mix

Consumers can identify the recalled Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix by checking the product packaging. The affected boxes are labeled as Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. They weigh two pounds (32 ounces), and feature the following details:

UPC : 30000 65040

: 30000 65040 Code Date & Manufacturing Code: BBD SEP 13 25 P

The mix was available for purchase starting November 18, 2024, and has a “Best By” date of September 13, 2025. Photos of the affected product are available on the USDA and FDA websites for reference.

States affected by the recall

The Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix recall impacts retailers in 11 states across the U.S.:

Arkansas

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Utah

Wisconsin

While no other products from the Pearl Milling Company are recalled, customers are encouraged to check their purchases to ensure they do not have the affected item.

Instructions for affected consumers

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Quaker’s Pearl Milling Pancake Mix are advised not to consume it. Those with milk allergies or sensitivities should discard the product immediately.

For any questions or concerns, individuals can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247, available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm CST.

The Quaker Oats Company has notified the FDA of its actions and is working to address the issue promptly. For more details, customers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations or visit the FDA’s official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback